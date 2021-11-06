Honda HR-V e: HEV 2022: how is the new hybrid generation going | First contact and Video

Honda HR-V 2021 is the new born under the Honda sign and, in the tail, next to the model name, now finds the wording e: HEV, which indicates how the Japanese SUV is equipped with the new one Full Hybrid propulsion. The new Honda HR-V has come to his third generation and represents a further step towards the complete electrification of the European range, a mission which, according to Honda leaders, must take place by 2022.





MEASURES AND DIMENSIONS

The new born differs from its younger sister in terms of sizes and shapes. It is 433 cm long, 177 cm wide and 156 cm high. Measures that emphasize the new forms from SUV Coupe with the roofline losing 20mm, while the ground clearance gains more 10mm.

AESTHETICS

The aesthetic look is that of a sporty SUV. The long ribbed bonnet is generously sized and visually moves the entire passenger compartment back towards the rear, emphasizing a sporty aesthetic setting. Present the grille from minimal style, with the beefy bonnet that dominates the new radiator grille characterized by 10 horizontal strips, with the possibility of having them in the same color as the bodywork. On the side the waist line is high and has a further rib that connects the front optical group to the rear one. Still talking about the side, the eye-catcher is guaranteed by muscular wheel arches and black fenders that echo the lower skirt. At the end there is the inevitable spoiler that gives more dynamism to the shapes and a b-side designed and collected. The rear lights? Like the ones in front, they are LED and have a thin and elongated shape. The difference is that behind they converge with a stripe towards the brand of the House. The design is bold, new, yet very minimal in my opinion.

INTERIORS AND TECHNOLOGY

The refined style that is proposed outside does not find its same correspondence inside thepassenger compartment. Here there is a sitting area that does not pay too much attention to refined aesthetic trappings, but to the point, comfort on board and spaciousness. The “fingertip test” reminds me of good quality materials but with not exactly soft covers even above the dashboard. The softer part is found only in the central platform, where the continuously variable automatic gearshift lever is located. Behind the wheel you can see it the 7 “instrument panel, mostly digital; with a screen that can be customized in terms of aesthetics and information, and which allows the user to choose between various menus. Now used for the most basic driving information, now to understand which ADAS are activated, now to keep an eye on the “revs” of the hybrid engine. On the other hand, the hand for the odometers remains static and analogue. On closer inspection, the general graphics of the instrument panel cannot be defined as too “futuristic” but a bit anonymous as a whole, while sending back to the driver all the information he needs.





Before talking about infotainment, the particular shapes of the air vents from the L shape, on the sides of the dashboard, so as to allow the air flow not to hit the face of our guests directly but to rise towards the windscreen and windows, for more effective cooling or heating. The air conditioner is dual-zone and preserves the physical controls. The central cantilever screen of the9 “infotainment. The touch screen is really responsive, almost like that of tablets, while within the software we have all the menus we may need while driving, such as the map for navigation and supports for Bluetooth, Radio also DAB and other systems multimedia. There is also the possibility of using Apple Carplay (wirelessly) e Android Auto (with cable only). There are OTA (over-the-air) updates that allow you to receive, even remotely, the latest versions of apps and functions. Among the gadgets that allow you to make the most of your stay in the cockpit there is also a platform for charging the mobile phone, a USB socket and several (small) empty pockets to store smaller items, as well as a drink holder in the pocket. central near the gearbox.

ROOM AND LUGGAGE

On the rear bench there is ample room for the head and legs of our guests. There is also room for a third central passenger but the gutter seating does not allow him to be too comfortable for his head. Better not to inflict long crossings on him. Behind the “magic seats”Rear, divided with 60:40 proportions, can have the backrest lowered to maximize luggage space; alternatively, the seat can be raised to accommodate tall and bulky objects. By folding the seats, you can have more space inside the boot. This is roomy with very usable spaces and shapes. We start from one standard capacity of 400 liters and inside the mouth to be stowed we find comfortable rings to stop the load with a net. There are also two external openings to stow smaller items, as well as a hidden cockpit under the top.

HYBRID ENGINE

The wording e: HEV (Hybrid Electric Vehicle) indicates that under the body of the Honda HR-V 2021 there is the new powertrain consisting of an Atkinson 1.5 cycle petrol engine, combined with two electrical units. The first assists the thermal, the other recharges the battery. Overall, the hybrid system delivers 96 kW (131 PS) with 253 Nm of maximum torque. It takes 10.6 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km / h. We have a hybrid system that is not of a traditional type but that we can define intelligent, in fact it is able to automatically choose, based on driving and road conditions, between three driving modes provided: fully electric (Electric Drive), hybrid (Hybrid Drive) and petrol (Engine Drive). Under normal conditions and with a charged battery, the car runs in full electric mode, a software then deactivates the EV mode, switching to the petrol-electric hybrid mode, when the engine requires more torque. Finally, at constant and high speeds, you essentially travel on petrol. For example, on the highway. In addition, the vehicle can also rely on Sport, Eco and Normal modes. The first makes the throttle response more prompt, the second aims to optimize fuel consumption by intervening on the throttle mapping, while the third is a mix between the first two.

ROAD TEST

With the new Honda HR-V we have been allowed to spend too little time to be able to give you some more detailed information on driving sensations. Honda engineers have worked, in particular, on the suspension set up to give the SUV a sporty character but without distorting its true vocation, calm and comfortable driving. Yet it is also possible to have fun behind the wheel, without “throwing” the SUV Coupé through the curves as if it were a thoroughbred sports car. The work on the suspension was optimal, with the new Honda HR-V capable of fill well the unevenness of the ground without making you shake inside the passenger compartment. Too bad for the presence of a change not excellent. The continuously variable transmission is ideal at low speeds as it contributes to driving comfort, but not at all enjoyable when looking for a more jaunty drive.





A minimum acceleration is enough to let in a lot of noise of the engine inside the passenger compartment and the scooter effect is guaranteed. Also through the gearbox it is possible to select the B mode (so-called Brake Mode) which offers variable levels of energy recovery during downhill or braking, levels that can also be selected through the special pallets placed behind the steering wheel.

CONSUMPTION

The consumption? In line with what was declared by the house (5.5 l / 100km), therefore with a very good result: 6 liters of consumption per 100 kilometers. With more careful driving you can do even less. Too bad we didn’t have more time to spend in his company. With the time allowed and having to exchange with a colleague, we have traveled less than 100 kilometers.

HELP DRIVING

New HR-V equipped for the first time with the brand new safety package Honda Sensing. Among the latest technologies for safety and assisted driving, here is the new high-definition monocular front camera, with significantly better performance (especially at night) than the previous camera / radar sensor set for the emergency braking system, but also for adaptive cruise control. Among the other new ADAS: advanced Blind Spot Information function, Cross Traffic Monitor (monitoring of approaching traffic during rear maneuvers), Hill Descent Control function that is activated at just 3 km / h, useful from garage exit ramps to the snowy mountain roads.

EXIT, PRICES AND EQUIPMENT

New Honda HR-V 2021 is expected on the market in the month of February 2022, in three different versions: the Elegance starts from 30,900 euros while setting up Advance And Advance Style require, respectively, 33,400 euros and 35,900 euros. For the launch, Honda announces that it has packaged a special offer. The new hybrid compact SUV can be ordered starting from 26,400 euros, with 4,500 euros of Honda Hybrid Bonus and state incentives in case of scrapping. The offer includes the Privilege Pack which includes an 8-year warranty and: HEV and 3 free coupons. The offer is valid only for the first 500 customers.

TECHNICAL FEATURES

Hybrid engine: 1.5 DOHC i-VTEC petrol + 2 electric units

Power: 131 hp

Maximum torque: 253 Nm

Maximum speed: 170 km / h

Acceleration: 0-100 km / h in 10.6 seconds

Front-wheel drive

Automatic transmission eCVT

Dimensions 4.34 x 1.79 x 1.582 m. Wheelbase 2.61 m

Seats 5

Curb weight 1380 – 1401 kg

Luggage compartment: from 400 to 1,305 liters

Consumption (mixed WLTP) 5.5 l / 100 km

Price Starting from 30.900 euros

VIDEO