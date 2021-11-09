Honda introduces the new 2022 SH350i, leader-in-class

The crankshaft of the new Honda SH350i has been lightened by 10%, which has translated into a higher peak power, equal to 29.4 hp (against the 25.2 HP of the previous SH300i). The thrust is greater throughout the entire rev range of the engine – 32 Nm at 5,250 rpm – guaranteeing imperious acceleration and a maximum speed of 130 km / h, far beyond the usual in the scooter segment. A Euro 5 approved engine, which with a liter of petrol it makes about 30 kilometers. The frame had already been redesigned with Model Year 2021, allowing further weight savings, while the aesthetic line has been made even more “stylish”.

The LEDs illuminate the split central optical group, while the position light is located on the handlebar, creating an elegant and contemporary front. The rear light and indicators are also LED, with the passenger handles made of aluminum. Honda has also renewed the graphics of the LCD instruments and in the compartment under the saddle it has created the space to accommodate a full-face helmet and place a modern USB type C socket. The saddle is placed at 805 mm from the ground and the flat platform (a must of the SH range) and 435 mm wide facilitates transport of objects. With the Model 2022, the “Sporty”, With new paintwork and combined with black rims with red stickers.

Honda NT1100, prices and two coupons included

News also in the motorcycle field for Honda, which as always is preparing to play a leading role in the 78th edition of Eicma, the motorbike show that will open in Milan on November 23rd. Honda has just unveiled the NT1100 and is now announcing list prices: 14,290 euros the version with manual gearbox e 15,290 euros the one with DCT dual clutch gearbox. Also the unpublished Japanese Crossover Touring, with 1100 cc 102 HP engine, benefits from first two coupons for free, for customers who are booking it these days and will define their purchase by 11 December.