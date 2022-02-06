Honda, Marc Marquez upset: “Quick, but I was ‘dead’ …”

February 6, 2022

The Catalan centaur commented positively on the second day of testing in Sepang.

Honda centaur Marc Marquez expressed optimism after the second day of testing at Sepang: “I’m happy because I was able to accumulate laps with the new bike and I started to understand it better. Despite this, my physical shape is not yet at the height of what I want to do. Luckily it started raining, because I was dead. The best thing about this bike is that when it pushes, the time comes. “

“We need to lap more – continued the Catalan driver -. We started trying some new and important things. I need more laps to understand what I need. But Pol was fast; my brother was fast too. That’s true. that it’s just testing, but there we are. “

Marquez has to adapt to a new bike: “It’s true that this bike is very different and that I can’t take advantage of that strong point that was the corner entry. Now I have to set the time at the exit of the corners. At the moment I’m adapting to the bike, and when I’m better physically, then I’ll do those last tenths of a second. The good thing is that the shoulder is fine. These two days are the best possible training, and now there are three more days of testing to come. “