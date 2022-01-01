Honda news 2022: models; variants; advances

Honda news for 2022 they will be numerous and with different styles, starting with its most classic model, the Civic, which will debut with the 11th generation in the first part of the year and before the end will be completed with its more powerful Type-R version.

It will not be the only novelty for the Japanese manufacturer, which will open the dance with the arrival of the new crossover at the dealership HR-V, called to join the list of hybrid models which already includes Jazz and CR-V. The latter is then waiting for the new generation, which should be shown later in the year.

So here are the Honda news coming in 2022:

Honda and Sport

Apparently, Honda is not focusing on a big SUV to grow the family of 100% electric cars, but on a sports model: the House was among the few to start “total” electrification from the lower segments with the Interesting Honda and, praised for its fun driving, so the next step seems to be to transfer this potential into a sportier guise.

Honda Sports EV concept

A Honda and Sport has in fact been in the thoughts of the House for several years, as demonstrated by the Sports EV concept car presented in Tokyo in 2017 which even anticipated the style of Honda itself and arrived 2 years later.

First name Honda and Sport (unofficial) Car body Coupe Engines Electric Check-in date Second half of 2022 Prices –

Honda Civic

The “generation” 11 of Honda Civic has already been circulating in North America and Japan since mid-2021 in sedan and hatchback variants. In Europe, the latter is especially expected, with launch in the first part of the year and deliveries from autumn.

New Honda Civic Hatchback

The dimensions of the Honda Civic they have not changed much compared to the previous generation, even if the structure has been stiffened and the carriageways widened. The 5-door model retains a length of approximately 4.55 meters, but has less aggressive and cleaner lines and interiors with improved spaces.

As for the engines, for the old continent the range promises to be electrified, most likely with hybrid engines and: HEVs such as HR-V and CR-V, therefore with a petrol accompanied by 2 electric ones, one of which acts as a generator.

First name Honda Civic Car body 5-door sedan Engines gasoline hybrids Check-in date September 2022 Prices to be communicated

Honda Civic Typer-R

To find out how the new Honda Civic Type-R is made we will have to be patient: next January 14, in fact, a first debut at the Tokyo Motor Show is expected in the role of masked of the first images released by the House. Assuming that the fair is not canceled due to Covid, some more information will be released on that date.

Honda Civic Type-R 2023

For now, Honda has limited itself to declaring that the new generation will exceed the performance limits, but it is not specified that it will offer more power. compared to the current 320 hp, perhaps thanks to some hybrid insertion on the 2-liter turbo engine that will bring it closer to 350 or even 400, or if it will keep the current one but optimize the outline. The definitive presentation is however expected during the year.

First name Honda Civic Type-R Car body 5-door sedan Engines petrol or hybrid petrol Check-in date November 2022 Prices to be communicated

Honda HR-V

The new Honda HR-V SUV / crossover (the third model to bear this name if we also consider that of ’98) can already be ordered from September and will officially arrive on Italian roads at the beginning of the year, becoming the first Honda in the 2022 calendar of automobiles. The line has become higher and more impressive than the previous model, albeit with the same measures, the infotainment has been evolved and, more importantly, they are changed the engines.

Honda HR-V (2021)

Honda HR-V 2022 has indeed received a hybrid propulsion system and: HEV similar to those of the Jazz and CR-V. In his case it consists of a 1.5 petrol and two electric motors, one of traction and one that acts as a generator, mainly exploiting electric traction in the city and connecting (without gearbox) the petrol to the transmission only at the highest speeds. The total power is 131 hp.

First name Honda HR-V Car body Compact SUV Engines Hybrid petrol Check-in date February 2022 Prices from 30,900 to 35,900 euros

Honda CR-V

That expected later in the year will be the 6th generation Honda CR-V, in all likelihoodility the second with hybrid engines and perhaps the first to also propose a version 100% electric. For now, it’s up to us to limit ourselves to the hypotheses because the House has not yet leaked anything about the new model, although the masked prototypes have been around for a while.

Honda CR-V 2023, spy photos

The spy photos show more generous dimensions, a flat hood and thin headlights similar to those of the new HR-V, while no images of the interior were captured. The European presentation should take place towards the middle of the year.