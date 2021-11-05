Honda NT 1100, two free coupons for early bookers – News

It is now almost a tradition that Honda awards customers who trust its models even before they have seen them live, often still with the bad season just around the corner. It already happened last year with the Forza 750 (which was offered at a discounted price) and the thing is repeated now with the NT 1100, the tourer of the Golden Wing House built on the basis of the twin-cylinder engine already tested on the Africa Twin CRF 1100L.

In the case of the NT 1100, several enthusiasts have booked the bike even before having known the price, and of course before being able to see it live since the first opportunity will be that of EICMA 2021. To reward the trust of these first customers, and of course incentivize those who want to follow suit, Honda has decided to give free, included in the price, the first two coupons to those who decide to buy it by 11 December.

We remind you that the Honda NT1100 is proposed from the price list respectively a 14,290 euros for the version with manual gearbox ea 15,290 euros for the version with DCT double clutch gearbox. The standard equipment includes a central stand, heated grips, side cases, cruise control and a 6.5 ”TFT color touch screen with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.