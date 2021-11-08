Business

Honda SH 350I 2022. Faster and more powerful – News

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman2 hours ago
0 18 3 minutes read

Over the past 37 years, more than one million Honda SHs have been sold in Europe alone. An uninterrupted success thanks also to a continuous updating of the range. Here, then, that for 2022 Honda presents some innovations on its most beloved scooter.

The increase in displacement of the new engine, dubbed eSP +, of the SH350i has translated into higher peak power, equal to 29.4 hp/ 21.6 kW (compared to the 25.2 HP / 18.5 kW of the old SH300i), but above all in a more sustained thrust over the entire rev range and homologation Euro5. The displacement is 330cc and the liquid-cooled 4-valve single shaft unit (SOHC) achieves a maximum torque of 32 Nm at 5,250 rpm. The top speed exceeds the actual 130 km / h momentum and, starting from a standstill, the SH350i covers 200 meters in 10.2 seconds. The suction system provides throttle body from 36 mm and 28 mm intake valves. The air is drawn in via a 5.5 liter airbox. Fuel consumption stands at 30 km / l (in the WMTC medium cycle); the 9.1 L tank therefore offers a potential range of over 270 km.

The SH350i is equipped with the traction control HSTC (Honda Selectable Torque Control). The system detects any differences between the speed of the front and rear wheel, calculates the slip ratio and then checks the torque delivered by the engine through the electronic injection system to recover the grip of the rear tire. The HSTC system can be deactivated by means of a switch located on the left block.

The frame has been redesigned with the clear aim of reducing weight. There are also many new or renewed details: design, LED headlights, USB type C socket in the fully digital dashboard compartment with LCD display. L’350I is equipped with Smart-Key which, in addition to enabling the contact switch and the opening / closing of the compartments, also allows you to manage it 35 liter Smart-Top Box. When the Smart-Key is in the driver’s pocket, the top case can be opened using just a convenient button, and then automatically locked when the driver starts the engine or, vice versa, moves away from the vehicle. The polycarbonate windshield and hand guards are also standard. As for the colors, the SH350i is available in: Mat Carnelian Red Metallic; Mat Ruthenium Silver Metallic; Pearl Cool White; Black Pearl and the new Falcon Gray and Mat Blacky Gray Metallic.

The total length is 2,160 mm, with a width of 742 mm and a height of 1,161 mm (without windshield). The minimum height from the ground is 131 mm e the saddle is placed at 805 mm. The full weight is 174 kg. The tires have dimensions 110 / 70-16 at the front and 130 / 70-16 at the rear; two-channel ABS acts on the front 256mm single disc with two-piston caliper and the rear 256mm disc with single-piston caliper.

Data sheet

MOTOR

Guy

4-stroke, single cylinder, single shaft (SOHC) with 4 valves, liquid cooled, EURO5

Displacement

330 cc

Bore ´ stroke

77 x 70.7 mm

Compression ratio

10.5: 1

Maximum power

29.4 hp (21.6 kW) @ 7,500 rpm

Maximum torque

32 Nm @ 5,250 rpm

Total oil capacity

1.85 liters

POWER SUPPLY

Guy

Honda PGM-FI electronic injection

Fuel tank capacity

9.1 liters including reserve

Consumption

30 km / l (WMTC average cycle) *

ELECTRICAL SYSTEM

Goodwill

Electric

Battery capacity

12V – 11.6 AH

Alternator

240 W

TRANSMISSION

Clutch

Automatic, centrifugal, dry

Gearbox type

Honda V-Matic

Final transmission

Belt-driven, V-belt

CHASSIS

Guy

Lower dorsal monotrave

CHASSIS

Dimensions (LxWxH)

2,160 x 742 x 1,161 mm

Wheelbase

1,452 mm

Steering head angle

27 ° 5 ‘

Trail

99 mm

Saddle height

805 mm

Ground clearance

131 mm

Full weight

174 kg

SUSPENSIONS

Front

Telescopic fork, 35 mm stanchions

Rear

Aluminum swingarm with double shock absorbers adjustable in preload

WHEELS

Front

Die-cast aluminum with 6 split spokes

Rear

Die-cast aluminum with 6 split spokes

Front rim

16 x MT2.75

Rear rim

16 x MT3.50

Front tire

110 / 70-16 (52S)

Rear tire

130 / 70-16 (61S)

BRAKES

Guy

With two-channel ABS

Front

256mm x 4.5mm disc with dual piston caliper

Rear

256mm x 5mm hydraulic disc with single piston caliper

INSTRUMENTS AND LIGHTS

Instrumentation

Digital LCD (speedometer, fuel level indicator, coolant temperature indicator, clock, odometer with two partial, fuel consumption trip computer, ambient temperature, voltmeter) service lights, Smart Key light, HSTC light, ABS light.

Front lights

LED

Rear lights

LED

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman2 hours ago
0 18 3 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Agrovoltaic, photovoltaics to produce energy without “stealing” arable land. Here’s how it works

6 days ago

Home bonus, discount on invoice and credit transfer remain: this is how the old reliefs beat the Superbonus

4 days ago

Intesa Sanpaolo’s profit rises to 4.01 billion: shareholders receive a 1.4 billion dividend

5 days ago

Tim still up on the stock exchange: the funds move on the network

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button