Honda SH 350I 2022. Faster and more powerful – News

Over the past 37 years, more than one million Honda SHs have been sold in Europe alone. An uninterrupted success thanks also to a continuous updating of the range. Here, then, that for 2022 Honda presents some innovations on its most beloved scooter.

The increase in displacement of the new engine, dubbed eSP +, of the SH350i has translated into higher peak power, equal to 29.4 hp/ 21.6 kW (compared to the 25.2 HP / 18.5 kW of the old SH300i), but above all in a more sustained thrust over the entire rev range and homologation Euro5. The displacement is 330cc and the liquid-cooled 4-valve single shaft unit (SOHC) achieves a maximum torque of 32 Nm at 5,250 rpm. The top speed exceeds the actual 130 km / h momentum and, starting from a standstill, the SH350i covers 200 meters in 10.2 seconds. The suction system provides throttle body from 36 mm and 28 mm intake valves. The air is drawn in via a 5.5 liter airbox. Fuel consumption stands at 30 km / l (in the WMTC medium cycle); the 9.1 L tank therefore offers a potential range of over 270 km.

The SH350i is equipped with the traction control HSTC (Honda Selectable Torque Control). The system detects any differences between the speed of the front and rear wheel, calculates the slip ratio and then checks the torque delivered by the engine through the electronic injection system to recover the grip of the rear tire. The HSTC system can be deactivated by means of a switch located on the left block.

The frame has been redesigned with the clear aim of reducing weight. There are also many new or renewed details: design, LED headlights, USB type C socket in the fully digital dashboard compartment with LCD display. L’350I is equipped with Smart-Key which, in addition to enabling the contact switch and the opening / closing of the compartments, also allows you to manage it 35 liter Smart-Top Box. When the Smart-Key is in the driver’s pocket, the top case can be opened using just a convenient button, and then automatically locked when the driver starts the engine or, vice versa, moves away from the vehicle. The polycarbonate windshield and hand guards are also standard. As for the colors, the SH350i is available in: Mat Carnelian Red Metallic; Mat Ruthenium Silver Metallic; Pearl Cool White; Black Pearl and the new Falcon Gray and Mat Blacky Gray Metallic.

The total length is 2,160 mm, with a width of 742 mm and a height of 1,161 mm (without windshield). The minimum height from the ground is 131 mm e the saddle is placed at 805 mm. The full weight is 174 kg. The tires have dimensions 110 / 70-16 at the front and 130 / 70-16 at the rear; two-channel ABS acts on the front 256mm single disc with two-piston caliper and the rear 256mm disc with single-piston caliper.

