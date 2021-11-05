Honda SH350i my 2022, how the king of scooters changes
The new range of the SH with higher cubic volume is enriched with new sporty colors. Price confirmed for the standard version
It has been rewarded by the market and by users, as clearly emerges from the sales figures that see it among the top sellers on the Italian market. In fact, 10,677 Honda SH350i were sold in the first 10 months of 2021. The high wheel with 330 cc single-cylinder engine for 29.4 Hp, comes in the 2022 version with very few tweaks. None of them concern substance, given that it is a decidedly new vehicle (it has a high-performance Euro5 engine that consumes very little, 30 km / l declared by the manufacturer, equal to a range of 270 km). Then the standard equipment remains unchanged, such as Abs, traction control, keyless start and smart top box. However, 2022 sees the introduction of a new set-up in the range.
the versions
For 2022, the color variants known as “Sporty” are back in the range, characterized by captivating new paint finishes coupled with black wheels with red stickers and the model’s red logo. It is a gray and a dull black. The basic versions of the SH350i will also remain, namely red, silver, white and black.
prices
Honda SH350i model 2022 is listed at 5,690 euros fc, therefore in line with 2021, while the price of the Sporty versions is 5,790 euros fc It will arrive in official Honda dealerships and is scheduled for the end of November 2021.
