Honda SH350i my 2022, how the king of scooters changes

It has been rewarded by the market and by users, as clearly emerges from the sales figures that see it among the top sellers on the Italian market. In fact, 10,677 Honda SH350i were sold in the first 10 months of 2021. The high wheel with 330 cc single-cylinder engine for 29.4 Hp, comes in the 2022 version with very few tweaks. None of them concern substance, given that it is a decidedly new vehicle (it has a high-performance Euro5 engine that consumes very little, 30 km / l declared by the manufacturer, equal to a range of 270 km). Then the standard equipment remains unchanged, such as Abs, traction control, keyless start and smart top box. However, 2022 sees the introduction of a new set-up in the range.