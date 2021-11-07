Honda SH350i, the top of the range of the Japanese manufacturer

At Honda, the top-of-the-range scooter of the SH family has become SH350 and has been thoroughly updated. The increase in displacement brought with it a higher top speed and improved acceleration. The redesigned chassis has saved weight, while the new body has elevated the style to the next level.

The full-LED lights and the new complete LCD instrumentation improve life on board, while in the compartment under the saddle, which can accommodate a full-face helmet, there is a USB type C socket: comfort and entertainment at your fingertips. The new class-leading Honda SH350i scooter has a maximum power of 29.4 hp/ 21.6 kW (compared to the 25.2 HP / 18.5 kW of the old SH300i), which guarantees imperative acceleration and maximum motorway travel speed, and has Euro 5 homologation. The motorcycle exceeds 130 km / h and, starting from a standstill, the SH350i covers 200 meters in 10.2 seconds.

Fuel consumption stands at 30 km / l (in the WMTC medium cycle); the 9.1-liter tank therefore offers a potential range of over 270 km. The LED lighting boasts a split central optical unit, while the position light is located on the handlebar, creating an elegant and contemporary front. The rear light and LED turn signals are harmoniously integrated, while the passenger handles are made of aluminum.

The riding position of the top of the range SH family (among the best-selling scooters in Italy) adapts to the physical characteristics of any driver, ensuring a relaxed posture as well as an excellent view of the road. The total length is 2,160 mm, with a width of 742 mm and a height of 1,161 mm (without windshield). The minimum height from the ground is 131 mm. The compartment under the saddle can accommodate a full-face helmet e the saddle is placed at 805 mm. There is also a practical foldable hook on the front panel.

The front and rear turn signals of the SH350i are equipped with the function of emergency braking signal. Once the ABS detects that there is particularly intense braking, the hazard lights flash to alert other road users.

And to add practicality to today’s whirlwind lifestyle there is the Smart-Key which, in addition to enabling the contact switch and the opening / closing of the compartments, also allows you to manage it 35 liter Smart-Top Box. The weight when full is 174 kg. The tires have dimensions 110 / 70-16 at the front and 130 / 70-16 at the rear; two-channel ABS acts on the front 256mm single disc with two-piston caliper and the rear 256mm disc with single-piston caliper. The list price of Honda SH350i at the moment is not known: it will be released in the coming weeks.