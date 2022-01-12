Honda, the clocks go back in time – Auto World

How many times has it happened to you that you have to change the navigator’s time or your car’s infotainment system, perhaps when changing from standard time to summer time or vice versa. There are those who have recently experienced something new, not just a change of time but a time jump of 20 years to which, for the moment, there is no solution. It happened to some owners of Honda and Acura models, the luxury brand of the Japanese brand, which at midnight on January 1st 2022 saw the clock of their GPS navigator go back in time two decades and start marking January 1, 2002 as the reference date.

On the web this malfunction has been renamed as “Bug Y2K22”, a sort of automotive Millennium Bug that arrived a few years late. On some forums dedicated to Honda and Acura and above all on the Jalopnik portal, attempts have been made to give an explanation to what happened to various motorists in Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States, all owners of cars produced between 2006 and 2014. At the moment it seems that there are no solutions to correct the problem, with the American division of Honda issuing a statement in which it claims to have initiated an investigation procedure to try to understand what the reasons for this bug are: “We have alerted our team of engineers about the NAVI clock issue who have informed us that the bug will occur from January 2022 to August 2022 and will then self-correct. Please be assured that we will continue to monitor this issue and will notify you if a fix is ​​available before that time. ”

On the web the problem has been further investigated, attributing the malfunction to a possible programming error of the software from Honda that would not have taken into account a complication in the coding system. To the normal rollover that occurs once the 10-digit binary string that constitutes the starting point with which the date and time is determined on the GPS (known as epoch) is reset, that is to the week 1.024, the New Year’s would have been added. For this reason, the clock would go back to the calendar date initially established, that is Sunday 1 January 2002.