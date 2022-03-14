Honduran Alberth Elis is wanted by AS Monaco, one of the biggest clubs in France

2022-03-14

At 26 years old, the author of nine goals in the 2021-22 season with the Girondins from Bordeaux, alberth He isis wanted by one of the great clubs of the league of France: the ACE Monaco. Previously, L’Equipe announced thatthanks to their goalscoring ability, other elite European teams such as Fiorentina (A series), wolfsburg (Bundesliga) and West ham (Premier League) are options to sign the catracho, who is also quoted in the Gallic country. How much will the club that wants to buy Alberth Elis from Girondins have to pay? TEN knew that the Monaco He is one who wants to sign the 26-year-old attacker from San Pedro de San Pedro. Elijah’s agent Daniel Solis, had a meeting on the subject and without giving many details validated the information about the former Boavista, Houston Dynamo, Monterrey and Olimpia player. “It’s true. I can’t say names, but yes”, was the response given by the representative of Costa Rican origin to this medium This French team is remembered by the Hondurans, since in 2011 they had the island attacker in their ranks Georgia Welcome. The former World Cup player with Honduras played 13 games and scored two goals.

Monaco has the Belgian as coach Philippe clement, what among its ranks it has renowned players such as the French striker wissam Ben Yedder (world champion with France in Russia 2018 and top scorer in the league), Jibril sidibe, Gelson Martin’s and Cesc Fabregas. The team from the principality has managed to win eight times in the first division of French football, the last one in 2017 at the hands of Falcao and Mbappé, being one of the clubs with the most titles.

In this campaign they have had problems and after 28 games they are in eighth position with 41 points, but with latent options still to be among the first five that give tickets to the competitions Champions League and Europe League. The other big and traditional clubs in the Gallic championship are PSG, Marseilles and lyons. – Elis numbers in France – He is has the teams as victims Lille (two), Lorient, PSG, Metz, Strasbourg (two), lyons and lens. alberth He has played 18 games, 14 starts, in the French elite. He has 1,281 minutes. He has been booked twice and does not record expulsions. By Cup from France he played a complete game where he did not score. Alberth Elis now has nine: What was the best scoring season for a Honduran in Europe? In the winter market, a Chinese club offered 19 million euros for He is, plus two in bonds; but the Girondine team rejected the proposal. Transfermarkt has alberth He is with a price of six million euros.

However, not even the good moment of the catracho has been able to avoid another fall, the 14th in 28 games, for the Bordeauxwho on Sunday visited the PSG at the Parque de los Príncipes stadium and thrashed them 3-0. They scored Mbappe (24), Neymar (52) and Leander Walls (61).