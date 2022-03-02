Honduran brand even dresses Paris Hilton’s pets

Drafting. Parisian Pet is a brand of haute couture clothing and accessories for pets, created by the Honduran Cindy Dera from Handal.

Photos Cindy Deras de Handal for ICONS Mag

«You will delight in our unique, cute, fun and stylish designs that perfectly fit your lifestyle and your pet’s personality.«

With Pairisian Pet, your little friend looks adorable with all the designs created. He can choose many varieties, as well as skirts, shirts and even bathing suits.





Even though the brand is specifically for canines, many choose to purchase designs for their rabbits, cats, monkeys, and even stuffed animals.

Each outfit is made with love and of course, with great creativity and dedication.

In the interview for Mag ICONS, Cindy de Handal He has commented that this brilliant idea was born when adopting his small chihuahuas.

These little animals suffered from the cold. That is why it occurred to him to make outfits for them and thus keep them comfortable and warm.

She designed for the simple fact of fulfilling her own need of wanting to take better care of her pets, not knowing that this would become her dream job.

“Then, when I moved to the United States, I discovered that what I had created had incredible potential, because here people love their pets as if they were part of their families, just as I always did«

Cindy She has been dressing many pets for fifteen years and even her creations have made it to the big screen.

For her, this has been a dream come true, because she never imagined all that she was going to achieve with her brand.

A few years ago we had the honor of participating in the movie “Dog Days” with Vanessa Hudgens and Eva Longoria and making it to the big screen»

In addition, he has learned that over the years, the pets of some celebrities have been seen with the authentic designs of the brand. Parisian Pet by Cindy Deras from Handal.

Among these artists are: Paris Hilton, Dayanara Torres, Daddy Yankee, Taylor Schilling, Jane Lynch, Katy Perry & Orlando Bloomamong others.

He has made collaborations with important people in the world of entertainment as well as Valentina Patruno, Jessi Valeri, Maggie Jimenez, Susan Stipcianos and even the Honduran Carmen Boquin.

In addition, he has participated in one of the famous television stations in Latin America, Univisionbeing a favorite brand of YouBomBomthe official mascot of the television network.

Their list of achievements as a company continues, because in terms of wholesale clients they have one of the most important fashion houses in United States call Macy’s.

Likewise, the brand is a pioneer in opening the department of pets at this department store chain.

As for its hygiene line, it is sold and distributed in several national chains such as Home Goods and tuesday morning.

Currently, the care and aesthetics of pets is important, since they are part of families.

Thus, Cindy Deras de Handal offers a complete service for the care of this faithful friend.

The brand Parisian Pet You can find her on social media at Facebook and Instagram.

Also, you can place your orders through their website as parisianpet.com.