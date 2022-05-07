Honduran goal! Choco Lozano breaks his five-month drought and scores in Cádiz’s vital victory to get out of relegation
More than five months had to pass for the Honduran Antony Ruben Lozano Colon scored a goal again, doing so in Cádiz’s 3-0 win against Elche on matchday 35 of the Spanish league.
The Catracho attacker came on at minute 84′, replacing veteran Álvaro Negredo, when the Cadiz team had just scored at 80′ and 83′ the goals that gave them the advantage at the Nuevo Mirandilla stadium.
His annotation was given at 90 + 3 ‘after finishing off the defender’s leg inside the small area Peter Bigaswhich caused the ball to bounce at the mercy of the catracho who finished off towards the nets with the inner edge of the right boot.
With this victory, Cádiz reaches 35 units, climbs to 16th place and is 3 points away from the last place that leads to the descent held by Mallorca.
This is the sixth goal of the season for the chocolatewho had scored for the last time on November 28, 2021 against Atletico Madrid. 19 days have passed since then.
the last one that Lush he had gone so long without scoring in the league was in 2021, when he converted just once between January 10 and September 27. 27 dates passed without a goal for the formerOlympia.
Lozano Colon He scored his first goal of the season against Celta, in Valaídos, on September 17. On September 26, he surprised the world by performing a Triplet at Villarreal’s home.