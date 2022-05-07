Honduran goal! Choco Lozano breaks his five-month drought and scores in Cádiz’s vital victory to get out of relegation

2022-05-07

More than five months had to pass for the Honduran Antony Ruben Lozano Colon scored a goal again, doing so in Cádiz’s 3-0 win against Elche on matchday 35 of the Spanish league.

The Catracho attacker came on at minute 84′, replacing veteran Álvaro Negredo, when the Cadiz team had just scored at 80′ and 83′ the goals that gave them the advantage at the Nuevo Mirandilla stadium.

His annotation was given at 90 + 3 ‘after finishing off the defender’s leg inside the small area Peter Bigaswhich caused the ball to bounce at the mercy of the catracho who finished off towards the nets with the inner edge of the right boot.