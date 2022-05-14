Honduran Mauricio Dubón leaves the San Francisco Giants and is a new player for the Houston Astros in the MLB

2022-05-14

Confirmed. Honduran baseball player Mauricio Dubon change teams in the MLB. He leaves the San Francisco Giants and goes to the Houston Astros. The Astros have acquired shortstop Mauricio Dubon from the Giants in exchange for catcher Mike Papierski, both clubs announced. Additionally, the Giants called up infielder Donovan Walton to replace Dubon on the active roster and assigned Papierski to Triple-A Sacramento. He hit his best home run: this was the wedding of baseball player Mauricio Dubón with a beautiful sampedrana Mauricio André Dubón (27 years old) will be the second Honduran to play for the Astros, before he had already stood out Gerald Anthony Young. Who played in Houston from 1987 to 1992.

In this 2022, Mauricio Dubon he has hit two home runs with the Giants, in 46 at-bats, and the number 15 since he has been in the Major Leagues.

It will be Dubón’s third team in the MLB, the Honduran was already in the Milwaukee Brewers (where he made his Major League debut on July 7, 2019), on July 31 he went to the aforementioned San Francisco Giants and now he will go to the Houston Astros. The private album of Honduran baseball star Mauricio Dubón The franchise to which Mauricio arrives has a 22-11 mark in the current season and has players like José Altuve, Yulieski Gurriel, Justin Verlander, among others.

THE STORY OF MAURICIO DUBÓN Today it is the most emblematic name of the Colvisula neighborhood in San Pedro Sula. Mauricio Dubón is a genius and figure of Honduran baseball, not only because he stands out with the San Francisco Giants in the Major Leagues, but also because of his struggle to achieve it. DIEZ went back to its origins, where he collected anecdotes told by his grandmother Norma Maradiaga and his brother Danilo Dubón, who received us in the house that saw his childhood and in which he was awakening the taste for the ‘sport of small ball’. His brother Danilo and his grandmother Norma took care of TEN and told us the most intimate details of Dubón.