Honduran referee Said Martínez will direct the Concacaf Champions Grand Final between Seattle and Pumas
2022-05-02
Honduras will once again have a refereeing presence in the most important match of Concacaf in an international tournament, this time at club level.
After doing it successfully in the last edition of the gold Cupthe central catracho Hector Said Martinez30 years old, has been chosen to direct the second leg final between Seattle Sounders Y Cougars (2-2) of the Champions League.
The meeting will be this Wednesday at Lumen Field, home of the Americans, where the rest of the quartet will be present at the stipulated game at 8:00 pm.
As a standard bearer, the catracho Walter Lopez will accompany Martinez on the pitch While from the side of the court, Selvin Brown will be integrated as the fourth referee.
The catrachos will try to improve the performance made by the salvadoran Ivan Barton in the first leg that ended with controversy after two penalties indicated in the last minutes, leaving much criticism to the referee.
This meeting will serve as the final evaluation for both Saidlike the other two whistling catrachos, to be considered in the arbitration designation in the Qatar World Cup 2022 in November and December.
“The mathematician” Martinez He was listed by the IFFHS, the International Federation of Football History and Statistics, as the best Concacaf referee in 2021.