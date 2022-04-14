Honduran technician for the H? Fenafuth speaks out and reveals when the DT will be known

“ Those decisions cannot be made lightly. There has to be a prior assessment, the Commission is already working and there are obviously names. We have the Concacaf Nations League just around the corner and we cannot waste time”, declared the secretary José Ernesto Mejía of Fenafuth in the program Deporte al Instante”.

After this decision, in Phenafuth They are already beginning to look for the new coach for the Catracho team and they have revealed that there will possibly be news after Easter.

Since his arrival, Hernán Gómez worked for six months and directed 25 training sessions and was unable to lift the Bicolor, which was badly hit after the bad start of the qualifying rounds with the Uruguayan Fabián Coito.

Honduran technician

Many have pointed out that for the H a Honduran should be given an opportunity and names like Solomon Nazar have come to light. Before them, the director was categorical and did not rule out that the new coach is a catracho.

“I have to say it frankly that there are spectacular coaches and they are showing it in the National League. It is being evaluated with the interests of the national team in mind, the doors are open and obviously some are committed, we would like to have the best national or foreign coach, but a decision will be made with a cool head, ”he said.

And he added: “We have to bring the ideal coach for the national team. Professor Bolillo came for a challenge and felt that he could get her out of the rut, his interest was not financial, he was solvent. You have to see that he can be hired but he will be a coach who knows the players, who knows about Honduras and who gives himself to this ship. ”

He defends himself from criticism

On the other hand, J.ose Ernesto Mejia He stepped forward to defend himself from the criticism he has received along with President Salomón Nazar and the members of the Selection Commission.

“I can honestly tell you that the Committee did not fail because everything was done logistically and administratively, everything was provided. They never heard a problem for prizes. The Federation works like clockwork and there are top-level professionals, that has cost, but fortunately we have it”, he valued.

And I add: “I don’t like to throw flowers, but we are an example in Concacaf. All our funds are audited by one of the four largest companies in the world and that makes the sponsors, Concacaf and FIFA continue to believe, due to transparency and accountability”.

The next commitments of Honduras are in the month of June in the League of Nations where it was spliced ​​in group C along with Canada and Curaçao. Their debut in this tournament will be June 3 against the South American team of Curaçao, three days, on the 6th, then the H will receive them at home to complete this series. Always in June, but on the 14th, the Bicolor will host the Canadian team, one of the three currently qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Close this group stage by visiting the Maple Leaf, but until March 28, 2023. Concacaf has not yet rotated the schedules of these matches.