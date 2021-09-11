Honduras and Guatemala, next Bitcoin countries? The Cryptonomist

After the choice of the Government of El Salvador to adopt Bitcoin as its legal currency in the country, there is great excitement among neighboring states, including Honduras and Guatemala, to understand how and if this first experiment will work.

Pilot tests for new South American digital currency are underway

The President of the Central Bank of‘Honduras Wilfredo Cerrato said in recent days that the possibility of adopting digital currencies in the country’s economy is being studied, even if for now only through the possible adoption of a central bank digital currency.

The President, speaking to a regional economic forum in Tegucigalpa at the end of August, he made it clear that a pilot test project is underway to issue its own local digital currency or to create a CDBC.

THEl Vice President of the Central Bank of Guatemala Jose Alfredo Blanco instead he said that the bank is considering introducing a local digital currency to the country that it will be called iQuetzal.

In the opinion of experts, the central banks of the countries of Central America are interested in seeing how it will work in El Salvador, especially from the point of view of cost cutting of cash transfers, which represent a major problem especially for the remittances of many residents abroad.

In 2020, Hondurans living abroad – mainly the United States – sent $ 5.7 billion, about 20% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), in remittances. President Nayib Bukele El Salvador said adopting bitcoin will save 400 million in commissions related to remittances from abroad each year

The first Bitcoin ATM opened in Honduras at the end of August

Last week in Honduras it was opened the first cryptocurrency ATM.

The machine, locally nicknamed “the Bitcoin Cash”, allows users to acquire bitcoin and ethereum using the local currency, and was installed in an office tower in the capital of Tegucigalpa from the Honduran company TGU Consulting Group.

This is to meet the always more requests of cryptocurrency by the local population

This sort of experiment shows how in the country, as well as in neighboring Guatemala, Costa Rica and Panama (where there are already twenty ATMs in crypto) but also in some Latin countries such as Venezuela, Colombia and Argentina the use of cryptocurrencies is becoming increasingly popular among the local population.

According to the recent Global Crypto Adoption Index of 2021 which measures individual country adoption of cryptocurrencies and which is led by Vietnam, Venezuela ranks seventh while Argentina and Colombia occupy 10th and 11th place respectively. ranking.

The greatest benefits of adopting digital currencies mainly affect economically underdeveloped countries

Until now it has been mainly underdeveloped states or states in difficult economic conditions that have looked at it with increasing interest in new digital currencies.

The explanation concerns the fact that cryptocurrencies can fight the problems of great inflation, or solve the problems of bank costs and the difficulties in opening a current account.

Digital currencies are also used to get around the tough guys international embargoes imposed on some states that are considered illiberal, as in the case of Cuba, North Korea or Iran.

But the advantages in adopting a digital currency are also those related to its own disintermediation and non-dependence on the monetary policies of central banks. This is why even in many states of theSub-Saharan Africa, which still have to comply with the strict rules of the CFA franc, controlled by the Bank of France, the adoption of cryptocurrencies has increased exponentially in recent years.

Many analysts think that one of these countries may soon embark on a experiment like the one approved in El Salvador.

Ghana, Nigeria and Kenya (Kenya and Nigeria are respectively 5th and 6th in the Global crypto Adoption ranking) are among the most “suspected” countries to be the first Africans to adopt a digital currency as legal tender.

The devaluation of local currencies (the Kenyan shilling has lost 6.3% against the dollar since the beginning of the year) it is certainly one of the factors that could push local governments to adopt cryptocurrencies such as fiat coins soon.