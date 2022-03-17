Honduras approves the extradition of former President Juan Orlando Hernández | News Univision Latin America

TEGUCIGALPA – It was a day that most Hondurans could only have imagined in their dreams.
A judge of the Supreme Court of Justice, which was once considered under the control of an invincible president, ruled against him on Wednesday. Pending a possible appeal, Juan Orlando Hernández, who left office in January after eight years in power, is one step closer to being at the mercy of the United States federal courts, where he is accused as part of a large drug trafficking conspiracy.
In the case of an appeal, the case would be resolved by the majority of the 15 magistrates of the Supreme Court of Justice in about a week.
Former President Hernández was airlifted to court early Wednesday morning from the police special operations base where he has been detained outside the capital since February 15.
Special Forces members stood guard with riot shields outside the court building as Hernandez landed in the parking lot. Some of Hernandez’s supporters gathered outside the court building with banners declaring his innocence.
The decision was released in the late afternoon after a hearing that lasted most of the day.
Hernández was arrested a month ago on charges of drug trafficking and illegal use of weapons, after a request from the US federal court in New York seeking his extradition.
The hearing was closely watched in Honduras – where members of the political elite have long evaded justice – and in the United States – where the Justice Department awaits the arrival of one of its most high-profile targets to date.
The decision of the judge supervising the case ended up following a legal precedent in extradition cases in the country, where none of those who have faced extradition have managed to mount a successful defense.
Hernandez accused in a grand conspiracy
Hernandez, 53, faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 40 years on all three counts. It is unlikely that you will be offered a deal that will reduce your sentence. Nor does it seem likely that he will plead guilty. If he goes to trial and is found guilty, he will most likely receive life in prison.
Since he was first linked by US prosecutors to drug trafficking in 2019, Hernández has vehemently denied the allegations, citing his role in approving the extradition bill in 2012 and cooperating with US counternarcotics efforts. Since his arrest, his wife, Ana García, has continued with the same line of defense. “We have no doubt that this is revenge by the drug traffickers themselves,” she said earlier this week.
How was the hearing at the extradition house of Juan Orlando Hernández
Hernández arrived at court in the morning hours dressed in a suit and tie and with his hands handcuffed. Hours later, the hearing began with the presentation of a couple of affidavits from a prosecutor and a DEA agent who are familiar with the case. The affidavits are a summary of part of the evidence collected against Hernández.
During a lunch break, Hernandez’s legal team released a statement, alleging that “the United States government did not submit any reliable and sufficient evidence” implicating the former president in drug trafficking. He added that the prosecution “did not send any supporting documentation, no photographs, no audio, no videos, no transactions or any other evidence to support the accusation of him.”
However, the use of affidavits for the purpose of an extradition hearing is the established procedure and for Hernández it was never an issue with other extradites during his presidency. The extradition hearing is not to determine the defendant’s innocence or guilt, but to assess whether there is sufficient evidence to grant extradition, similar to the grand jury process in the United States.
Hernández’s defense presented around 20 pieces of evidence, but the judge only admitted nine, including the testimony of the former president and that of his wife, who broke down in tears during her participation. In addition, the defense reminded the judge that the extradition treaty does not oblige the judge to grant the extradition of a citizen and presented some arguments based on rejected extradition requests by the United States to other countries.
What happens now in the case of Juan Orlando Hernández?
Hernandez’s defense is expected to file an appeal of the judge’s decision today. It has a period of three days to present it and then the United States would be given three days to respond with its own argument and finally the plenary session of the 15 magistrates of the Supreme Court of Justice would have three days to reach a resolution by majority.
To date, some eight defendants have appealed the judge’s decision to authorize their extradition, but none of those appeals have been successful.
If the appeal process ends up ratifying the decision made by the judge today, then in the following days or weeks Hernández would be sent to the United States.
Jeff Ernst is in Tegucigalpa. David Adams reported from Miami.