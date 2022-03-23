Honduras closed ranks to face Panama and “Bolillo” chose the starting team

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.
The Honduran national team closed ranks and this Tuesday he held the last training session to face Panama this Thursday for the qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup.
Coach, Hernan “Bolillo” Gomezemphasized making tactical moves and will have a lot of variation in the lineup.
Before starting practice, the Colombian spoke individually with the players, Jonathan Núñez of Motagua and Joseph Rosales of Minnesota United of MLS; one of the two would be the companion of Kervin Arriaga for the double pivot in midfield.
The good news is that there are no injured players. This Tuesday the tests or PCR tests were carried out to detect Covid-19 and the results will be known until evening, but at the moment no footballer has symptoms or flu.
The team travels to Panama this Wednesday at noon, arriving at the Tocumén International Airport at around 4:00 pm, they will not reconnoiter Rommel Fernández, as he and most of the group’s soccer players are well known.
The 11 that Honduras could use against Panama is: Luis “Buba” López, Franklin Flores, Denil Maldonado, Marcelo Pereira, Carlos Argueta; Kervin Arriaga, Jonathan Núñez or Joseph Rosales; Alex Lopez, Edwin Rodriguez, Kevin Lopez and Romell Quioto.