Honduras closed ranks to face Panama and “Bolillo” chose the starting team

The Honduran national team closed ranks and this Tuesday he held the last training session to face Panama this Thursday for the qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup.

Coach, Hernan “Bolillo” Gomezemphasized making tactical moves and will have a lot of variation in the lineup.

Before starting practice, the Colombian spoke individually with the players, Jonathan Núñez of Motagua and Joseph Rosales of Minnesota United of MLS; one of the two would be the companion of Kervin Arriaga for the double pivot in midfield.

The good news is that there are no injured players. This Tuesday the tests or PCR tests were carried out to detect Covid-19 and the results will be known until evening, but at the moment no footballer has symptoms or flu.