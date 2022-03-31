Honduras closed the terrible tie to Qatar-2022 losing in Jamaica

2022-03-30
The martyrdom is over. Everything that starts badly ends badly. Honduras closed the way to qatar without losing the custom of the hand of the Bolillo Gomezlosing 1-2, now against Jamaica in a party of pure formality for both.
The national team occupied the duel to have a blank and test players. The first 30 minutes of the first half were very good; they began winning with a penalty goal converted by Angel Tejeda after a hand from the defender Adrian Mariappa who raised his arm to stop Tejeda’s header after a corner kick from Bryan Acosta just 17 minutes into the game.
In the first instance, the Costa Rican referee Keylor Herrera he didn’t whistle it, he had to go to VAR to see the replays and that’s how he decided to whistle it.
The national team was able to do the second, again Edwin Rodriguez who started the play in the center of the field, filtered a ball into space for Tejeda who won the bottom line, cut Damion Loweenabled to Kevin Lopez that rushed and finished first for the crash in Mariappa.
But with Jamaicaan explosive and strong team, in addition to having players in the premier league from England What Leon Bailey, do not give spaces because it kills you. So it was after 37 minutes that, after a free kick, in a childish way, the defender wesly decas mislabeled Daniel Green and he climbed on top of him inside the area and the Costa Rican referee did not hesitate and sanctioned the maximum penalty. Bailey arrived and turned it into a goal. This was the breaking point for the Bicolor to collapse and did not return to the attack.
Quickly, when the game was about to end the first half, another defensive error appeared, always in a set piece. now it was Bryan Acosta that he couldn’t clear the ball well and handed it to Ravel Morrison who took a right hand that was impossible for Luis Lopez.
THE COMPLEMENT…
Honduras showed some improvements, mainly in defense when Bolillo modified the defense making his debut Carlos Argueta on the right side already franklin flowers by left. Jamaica He did not cause any danger again.
The national team thus closed one of the darkest chapters in the history of the qualifiers. Bolillo Gomez He did not merit to continue on the bench, he barely added one point out of 24 that he played and the Caribbean, the only two wins they got were against ours. Goodbye to the nightmare.