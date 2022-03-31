Honduras closed the terrible tie to Qatar-2022 losing in Jamaica

2022-03-30

The martyrdom is over. Everything that starts badly ends badly. Honduras closed the way to qatar without losing the custom of the hand of the Bolillo Gomezlosing 1-2, now against Jamaica in a party of pure formality for both.

The national team occupied the duel to have a blank and test players. The first 30 minutes of the first half were very good; they began winning with a penalty goal converted by Angel Tejeda after a hand from the defender Adrian Mariappa who raised his arm to stop Tejeda’s header after a corner kick from Bryan Acosta just 17 minutes into the game.

In the first instance, the Costa Rican referee Keylor Herrera he didn’t whistle it, he had to go to VAR to see the replays and that’s how he decided to whistle it.

The national team was able to do the second, again Edwin Rodriguez who started the play in the center of the field, filtered a ball into space for Tejeda who won the bottom line, cut Damion Loweenabled to Kevin Lopez that rushed and finished first for the crash in Mariappa.