Honduras, for spoiling the party for Panama in the octagonal Concacaf

“Bolillo Gomez” returns today to what was his home and in front of the nation (Panama) that led to a World Cup for the first time, to Russia 2018. It is not the way the Colombian wanted it, to carry the Honduran national team, which is eliminated and in the basement of the tie heading to Qatar 2022.

The Bicolor, with Romell Quito As a benchmark and as a lone attacker at the Romell Fernández stadium, he will try to leave behind the 11 games, where he has not won.

The mission in the land of the Panama Canal is not easy, they are undefeated in their last 15 home games, with 10 wins and five draws.

Honduras has not managed to beat Panama in qualifying since May 7, 2000, for the Cup in South Korea/Japan 2002, thanks to a double by Carlos Pavón in a 3-1 victory at the Tegucigalpa National Stadium. Milton “Tyson” Nuñez scored the other catracho goal and Jorge Dely Valdés for Panama.

Although the series between both teams throughout the tie is very close. The balance is two games won by Panama, two draws and two victories for Honduras when they have met on Panamanian soil.

The last catracho victory on canal soil by eliminatory dates back to 1984 0-3 with a brace from Macho Figueroa and a goal from Aguja Laing.

Today, Honduras will seek to obtain its first victory in the octagonal against a rival that is in the midst of fighting to go to Qatar.

After 11 games, the Panamanians are fourth in the standings with 17 points and are being followed by the Ticos who are fifth with 16 points. For the canaleros it is win or die before the Bicolor.

The duel between Panama and Honduras will start at 7:05 pm, Honduran time. You can follow it online through the website of Diario LA PRENSA.