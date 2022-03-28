Honduras gets up early and travels to Jamaica with three casualties to close the tie being officially last

2022-03-28
With no other purpose than to meet the schedule, the Selection of Honduras got up early this Monday to travel to Jamaica where they will close the Concacaf qualifier heading to Qatar.
After the loss to Mexico in the stadium Olympicthe H He only has one more game to avoid leaving the octagonal empty-handed, as they reach the fourteenth and last date without wins against a rival whose only victory was in San Pedro Sula (0-2) in the goodbye of the Fabián Coito Era.
The national squadron departed from the Villeda Morales Airport to the city of Miami where they make a stopover before landing in the capital Kingstonwhere the H it has never won in its entire history.
There are two sensitive casualties: those suspended for yellow cards, Kervin Arriaga and Denil Maldonadoin addition to the one infected by the covid-19 virus Romell Quito who left the concentration on Saturday.
Honduras is officially last place in the tie after staying with four points, the same number of units for which Jamaica He is in the lead in seventh and penultimate position in the classification.
SEE: Schedules and matches for the closure of the octagonal to Qatar
The match between Jamaicans and Hondurans will be played next Wednesday, March 30 at the empty Independence Park stadium at 7:05 pm. The game is nothing more than a formality, there is nothing at stake for anyone.