Honduras, in the U-20 World Cup that will be the venue, will face Costa Rica, Jamaica and Antigua and Barbuda heading to the Olympic Games

2022-03-03
This Thursday the draw for the calendar and the groups for the Pre-Olympic Games in the area was held, which will give access to both the Indonesia U-20 World Cup, like the Olympic Games Under-23 in Paris in 2024.
This is how the qualifier for the U-20 World Cup and the Olympic Games will be played in Honduras
Here it was learned how the 16 participating teams will play where Honduras, together with the United States, Mexico and Panama are seeded in the 4 existing groups in the qualifying format.
The group that the coach will direct Louis Alvarado will face in the last group of the event two countries from the Caribbeanas well as the faces will be seen on the first date against their greatest rival: Costa Rica.
THE POTS OF THE DRAW FOR THE CONCACAF U-20 CHAMPIONSHIP
Group E: United States, Cuba, Canada, Saint Kitts and Nevis
Group F: Mexico, Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago, Suriname
Group G: Panama, El Salvador, Guatemala, Aruba
Group H: Honduras, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Antigua and Barbuda
– This is how the championship will be played –
The Catracho territory will be in charge of hosting the best teams in the area that will begin on June 18 and will last until July 3.
San Pedro Sula will have the Morazán and the Olympic stadiums, while Tegucigalpa It will be represented by the National Stadium, which has been remodeled in its exterior and interior facade, but it is expected that the playing field will also look in optimal conditions for the best performance of the soccer players.
The start of the tournament will be on June 18 with the group stage, where the best three from each group will advance to the round of 16 to be played on the 25 and 26 of the same month.
Followed by this, will come the quarterfinals (June 29), where the four winners will seal their quota towards the Sub 20 world of 2023 in Indonesia. The two teams that win their respective semifinals, that is, the finalists, will obtain the ticket to the Olympic Games.
The bicolor It has become a power of Concacaf in this category, despite the lack of training in smaller teams that exists in national football.
The Under-23 Hondurans have qualified for five finals of the tournament in history, achieving two championships (2000 and 2008), three runners-up (2012, 2015 and 2021), becoming the second largest attendee at the Olympic Games of the Football Confederation of the North, Central America and the Caribbean.