Honduras, in the U-20 World Cup that will be the venue, will face Costa Rica, Jamaica and Antigua and Barbuda heading to the Olympic Games

2022-03-03

This Thursday the draw for the calendar and the groups for the Pre-Olympic Games in the area was held, which will give access to both the Indonesia U-20 World Cup, like the Olympic Games Under-23 in Paris in 2024.

Here it was learned how the 16 participating teams will play where Honduras, together with the United States, Mexico and Panama are seeded in the 4 existing groups in the qualifying format.

The group that the coach will direct Louis Alvarado will face in the last group of the event two countries from the Caribbeanas well as the faces will be seen on the first date against their greatest rival: Costa Rica.

THE POTS OF THE DRAW FOR THE CONCACAF U-20 CHAMPIONSHIP

Group E: United States, Cuba, Canada, Saint Kitts and Nevis

Group F: Mexico, Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago, Suriname

Group G: Panama, El Salvador, Guatemala, Aruba

Group H: Honduras, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Antigua and Barbuda