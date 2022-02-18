Honduras is thrashed and humiliated by Haiti in its debut in the Women’s World Cup

The Honduran National Team received a severe setback in the Dominican Republic when they fell 6-0 against Haiti in their debut in the Women’s Pre-World Cup heading to the 2023 Australia-New Zealand World Cup.

Concacaf presented a new format to secure a place for the World Cup and also for the women’s soccer tournament of the 2024 Paris Olympics. At the same time, generate more competition between the teams in the region.

There are 30 teams that seek a place in the Summer Championship called Concacaf W Championship, in which the number one and two of the region, the United States and Canada are already installed.

It was a painful defeat for the Catracho team led by Mexican Juan Carlos Tenorio and the road to the Women’s World Cup has begun to get complicated.

Haiti, which has players playing for teams from Europe, was superior from start to finish. A quarter of an hour later, the Haitians broke the goal with a goal from right-back Chelsea Surpris, a player born in the United States, after heading a cross from the right.

Five minutes later Kethna Louis, defender of the Stade de Reims in France, also headed a free kick and took advantage of the bad start of the catracha goalkeeper Sherrie Arzú to make the second.

In minute 33, the Honduran defender Leslie Ramos committed a childish penalty by touching the ball with both hands, as if she were the goalkeeper. Batcheba Louis, a striker who plays in the French first division, turned the penalty into a goal to make it 3-0.

There was more in the first half, Honduras received the fourth goal after a great play by the Haitian captain Nérilia Mondésir, who plays for Montpellier in France, assisting at the end with the death pass to Roselord Borgella, who only had to push the ball to the bottom for 4-0.

THE MASSACRE FOLLOWED

The national squad continued to roam the field in the second half and the Haitians did not take their finger off the line. In a corner kick, Batcheba Louis beat the Honduran goalkeeper at the near post to sign the fifth goal in the 50th minute.

Haiti closed the scoring in the 56th minute with a goal from striker Sherly Jeudy, beating Sherrie Arzú low after a good pass.

On the second day, the women’s ‘H’ will play next Tuesday, February 22 at 3:30 in the afternoon against the British Virgin Islands. This game will take place at the Morazán stadium in San Pedro Sula.

Honduras shares a group in this Pre-World Cup with Haiti, British Virgin Islands, Cuba and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The Bicolor will play two games away and two at home and at the end of the four dates the leader of the area will access the next round.

-DATA SHEET:

6 – HAITI: 18 Sophia Largo, 13 Megane St-Cyr (16 Milan Pierre, min. 46), 3 Jennyfer Limage, 20 Kethna Louis, 2 Chelsea Surpris, 10 Nérilia Mondésir (19 Noa Ganthier, min. 78), 8 Etienne Danielle, 5 Maudeline Moryl, 22 Roselord Borgella (17 Donia Salomon, min.85), 7 Batcheba Louis (14 Oliver Lauryn, min.85) and 9 Sherly Jeudy (11 Roseline Eloissaint, min.60).

Coach: Nicholas Dalphine.

0 – HONDURAS: Sherrie Arzú, 3 Dania Reyes, 15 Leslie Ramos, 4 Bárbara Murillo, 5 Scarleth Méndez (13 Ana Valladares, min. 84), 6 Débora Tobías, 10 Linda Moncada, 8 Indira Guzmán (16 Kerlyn De la O, min. 67) , 11 Kimberly López (18 Mirian Martínez, min. 46), 7 Kendra Haylock (2 Christian Girón, min. 67) and 9 Heidy Barrera (17 Truimali Ramírez).

Coach: Juan Carlos Tenorio.