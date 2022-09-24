Honduras: Messi still regales, the Albiceleste unfolds!

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Christopher Nkunku’s “Little Brother” interview!

Lionel Messi is absolutely untenable with Argentina! While the Albiceleste faced Honduras this night in a Hard Rock Stadium which gave voice and which had been full (more than 64,000 spectators), the PSG player delivered a new recital. First of all, it was he who from the 16th minute launched Papu Gomez with a magnificent pass before the Sevillian dropped the ball to Lautaro Martinez, who scored the first goal of the game.

La Pulga took care just before half-time to double the bet by his team by quietly scoring his penalty, taking Luis Lopez Fernandez on the wrong foot. All this before his little gem in the second period. On a loss of ball from the Honduran defense, the sevenfold Golden Ball lobbed without controlling the opposing goalkeeper from more than twenty meters. He was not far from the hat-trick five minutes from time but his acrobatic return just missed the target. One thing is certain, Messi will be on the attack more than ever for the 2022 World Cup!