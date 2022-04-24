Honduras Progreso and Real España present their line-ups; Vida and Victoria also give their 11 stars

2022-04-23

Welcome to the minute by minute of the Honduras Progreso vs Real España and Vida vs Victoria games for matchday 17 of Clausura-2022.

THE PREVIOUS:

This Saturday the curtain opens Day 17 of the Closing Tournament 2021-22 with two games as protagonists: the classic between Vida and Victory and the challenge of Honduras Progreso before a Real Spain qwho is looking to extend his winning streak in the Honduran National League.

The day will open at 7:15 pm at the Humberto Micheletti Stadium with the match between Honduras Progreso and Real España.

The royal team commanded by Héctor Vargas arrives as a strong candidate to take the three points in a scenario where they have a better balance than the local team: 8 wins against 2. With a win for the machine, they would be becoming leaders with 36 points, in addition to reaching 12 wins in a row in the National League under the command of Héctor Vargas.

However, the rice team will not make things easy for you with Cristian Sacaza and Erick Andino as its main figures to seek victory and choose to qualify for the playoff waiting for a negative result of the Life before Victory.