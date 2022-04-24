Honduras Progreso and Real España present their line-ups; Vida and Victoria also give their 11 stars
2022-04-23
11 Victory vs. Life: Harold Fonseca; Marlon Flores, Jose Velasquez, Kenneth Hernandez, Arnaldo Urbina; Marcelo Espinal, Marcelo Canales, Alexy Vega, Carlos Róchez; Yaudel Lahera and Marco Tulio Vega.
11 Life vs. Victory: Roberto Lopez; Henry Sánchez, Nelson Munoz, Juan Montes, Marco Velasquez, Elison Rivas; Anthony Garcia, Marvin Bernardez, Johan Centeno; Rafa Agamez and Patryck Ferreira.
Alignment of Real Spain against Honduras: Luis Lopez; Kevin Alvarez, Getsel Montes, Devron Garcia, Franklin Flores; Jhow Benavídez, Carlos Mejía, Gerson Chávez, Alejandro Reyes; Omar Rosas and Junior Lacayo.
Lineup of Honduras Progreso against Real Spain: Andres Salazar; Ángel Barrios, Dixon Ramírez, Alberto Paredes, Víctor Arauz; José Quiróz, Leslie Heráldez, Selvin Guevara; Cristian Sacaza, Geovanny Martínez and Erick Andino.
Welcome to the minute by minute of the Honduras Progreso vs Real España and Vida vs Victoria games for matchday 17 of Clausura-2022.
THE PREVIOUS:
This Saturday the curtain opens Day 17 of the Closing Tournament 2021-22 with two games as protagonists: the classic between Vida and Victory and the challenge of Honduras Progreso before a Real Spain qwho is looking to extend his winning streak in the Honduran National League.
The day will open at 7:15 pm at the Humberto Micheletti Stadium with the match between Honduras Progreso and Real España.
The royal team commanded by Héctor Vargas arrives as a strong candidate to take the three points in a scenario where they have a better balance than the local team: 8 wins against 2. With a win for the machine, they would be becoming leaders with 36 points, in addition to reaching 12 wins in a row in the National League under the command of Héctor Vargas.
It may interest you: This is how the position table of the Closing Tournament 2021-22 goes
However, the rice team will not make things easy for you with Cristian Sacaza and Erick Andino as its main figures to seek victory and choose to qualify for the playoff waiting for a negative result of the Life before Victory.
THE CLASSIC IN LA CEIBA
life and victory They will be the protagonists of this Saturday’s main course when they play their classic 154 to be played at 7:30 pm.
See: Real España seeks to extend its historic winning streak and Victoria bets on leveling the series against Vida in the Ceibeño classic
The jaibos that fell from the first to the third position in the last days, need to win to match the historic series (49-48) and break the negative streak of six games without beating the reds in a moment of internal crisis where it will not count with its main figures such as Alexander Aguilar, Denis Meléndez, Sergio Peña and Carlos Sánchez, by sanction of the directive.
The Reds regained confidence by defeating 4-2 Upnfm, lieflush that Victoria fell 3-1 beforee Real España on date 16 and despite this they already have their qualification for the playoffs assured (with 28 points).
For this encounter, Vida recovers Horacio Argueta and Roger Sanders, two key pieces in Fernando Mira’s system. While Victoria will lose Allan Banegas and Damin Ramírez due to card accumulation.
MATCH SHEET
(7:15 pm) Honduras Progress vs Real Spain: Melvin Matamoros (REFEREE) – Transmits Tigo Sports
(7:30 p.m.) Life vs. Victory: Jefferson Escobar (REFEREE) Transmits Tigo Sports