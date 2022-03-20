Honduras Progreso made the ‘party’ bitter for the UPN and got the tie in Danlí in the last minutes

2022-03-19

This Saturday started the 11th day of the Clausura 2022 of the National League and the UPN could not beat a seasoned player at home Honduran Progress (2-2). This is how the position table of the Closing 2022 in Honduras goes The goals for the ‘Lobos’ were the work of Rembrandt Flowers (8′) and Cesar Guillen. On the visiting side they scored Erick Andino (44′ and selvin guevara (84′). The UPN went on to win in less than ten minutes when Rembrandt he did not forgive from the penalty mark, after a clear foul inside the area that the referee did not hesitate to sanction Said Martinez.

The ‘rice’ team did not sit idly by and quickly looked for a tie, but without luck. When everything seemed that the first half would end the advantage of the premises, appeared Erick Andino to connect a deflected header with his leg and send the ball into the back of the net. For the plugin, Honduran Progress it seemed that he was comfortable with the tie and paid dearly for it. Cesar Guillenwho had entered as a substitute, scored the second after a good assist from Juan Ramon Mejia. The captain lowered a center from the left and put it on a silver platter to Guillen who shot cross. While the UPN dominated in the last moments, an error came that Selvin ‘Pibe’ Guevara took the opportunity to score the second of his squad and put definitive tables in the Marcelo Tinoco stadium at 84.

With this result, the UPN remains in eighth place in the table with 12 units and records only three wins, three draws and five losses. For his part, the Honduran Progress He is now sixth in the standings with 14 points and has four wins, two draws and five losses. On the next day, which will be played after the FIFA date, the UPN will be measured visiting vs. Platense while Honduran Progress will receive at home Real society. This is how both teams went to the Marcelo Tinoco stadium in Danlí

NPU: Gerson Argueta, Lesvin Medina, Oliver Morazán, Eduard Reyes, Rembrandt Flores, Enrique Vásquez, Elder Torres, Robel Bernárdez, Axel Gómez, Jefryn Macías and Juan Ramón Mejía.