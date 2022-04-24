Honduras Progreso stops the winning streak of Héctor Vargas’s Real España
Progress, Honduras.
Honduras Progreso can take advantage of being the team that stopped the winning streak that Real Spain brought after 11 consecutive victories. The Ribereños got a 1-1 draw against the Héctor Vargas Machine in the penultimate day of the Clausura 2022 Tournament.
The tie tastes bitter to the aurinegro team, they continue to lead with 34 points, but they left Olimpia the top on a platter, which this Sunday hosts the UPN in the Honduran capital and if they win they will get to the top.
SEE MORE: THE POSITION TABLE OF THE CLOSING TOURNAMENT 2022
THE ACTIONS
In the first half there were few chances, yes, the clearest was for the Machine with a good header from Júnior Lacayo, after Kevin Álvarez’s center on the right side, and the Colombian goalkeeper Andrés Salazar saved the progressives, in the minute 29.
Alejandro Reyes had given the first warning, his shot from the edge of the area went wide of the local goal. Honduras Progreso responded with a cross from Cristian Sacaza that Víctor Arauz was unable to connect, but Geovany Martínez, uncomfortable, managed to head in and Luis ‘Buba’ López stopped the ball.
In minute 31, Sacaza tested his left-footed aim and the ball went to one side. Jhow Benavídez also tried it in the Sampedrano team, however, his free kick was saved by Andrés Salazar, in the 43rd minute.
THE GOALS ARRIVED
After returning to the locker room, Honduras Progreso came out on the field animated and Erick Andino pardoned Real España in the 46th minute. Sacaza sent him the center from the left, the riverside ‘7’ was alone in the area, but he couldn’t control or hit him and ended up leaving ‘Buba’ with the ball.
Progressives were still lamenting when they received the aurinegro blow. Jhow charged a foul, ball into the area, the Panamanian Leslie Heraldez failed to clear and the ball was served to Devron García, who did not forgive Salazar.
Real España’s joy didn’t last long, because in minute 52 Erick Andino matched the cards. The striker for the progressives beat ‘Buba’ López with a left-footed shot in the center of the area.
‘Buba’ López saved his team in minute 58 in a one-on-one with Cristian Sacaza, who was unable to finish well.
The Machine was able to win the match, but Jhow Banavídez was unable to give direction to a low center, he was alone inside the area and his shot went high from the local team’s cabin, in the 75th minute.
And Getsel Montes missed a good opportunity in front of the riverside hut, he even headed and the ball went over the horizontal, in 77′.
There was nothing for more, that’s how Real Spain’s winning streak came to an end. Honduras Progreso stopped the professors, who remain with a mark of 11 consecutive victories.
-DATA SHEET:
HONDURAS PROGRESS: 31 Andrés Salazar, 8 Víctor Arauz, 2 Ángel Barrios, 19 Alberto Paredes, 5 José Daniel Quiroz, 30 Leslie Heraldez (15 Edwin Maldonado, min. 60), 12 Dixon Ramírez, 10 Cristian Sacaza, 11 Selvin Guevara (47 Yunny Dolmo, min.70), 7 Erick Andino (23 Isai Martínez, min.81) and 21 Geovany Martínez.
Trainer: John Jairo Lopez.
ROYAL SPAIN: 22 Luis López, 21 Kevin Álvarez, 2 Getsel Montes, 6 Devron García, 5 Franklin Flores, 10 Jhow Benavídez, 27 Gerson Chávez (42 Heyreel Saravia, min.59), 8 José Alejandro Reyes (16 Carlos Bernárdez, min.46) , 24 Carlos Mejía, 11 Omar Rosas (26 Marco Aceituno, min.75) and 15 Júnior Lacayo (12 Yeison Mejía, min.59).
Trainer: Hector Vargas.
REFEREE: Melvin Matamoros.