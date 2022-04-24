Honduras Progreso stops the winning streak of Héctor Vargas’s Real España

Honduras Progreso can take advantage of being the team that stopped the winning streak that Real Spain brought after 11 consecutive victories. The Ribereños got a 1-1 draw against the Héctor Vargas Machine in the penultimate day of the Clausura 2022 Tournament.

The tie tastes bitter to the aurinegro team, they continue to lead with 34 points, but they left Olimpia the top on a platter, which this Sunday hosts the UPN in the Honduran capital and if they win they will get to the top.

SEE MORE: THE POSITION TABLE OF THE CLOSING TOURNAMENT 2022

THE ACTIONS

In the first half there were few chances, yes, the clearest was for the Machine with a good header from Júnior Lacayo, after Kevin Álvarez’s center on the right side, and the Colombian goalkeeper Andrés Salazar saved the progressives, in the minute 29.

Alejandro Reyes had given the first warning, his shot from the edge of the area went wide of the local goal. Honduras Progreso responded with a cross from Cristian Sacaza that Víctor Arauz was unable to connect, but Geovany Martínez, uncomfortable, managed to head in and Luis ‘Buba’ López stopped the ball.