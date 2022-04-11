Honduras Progreso surprises by beating Vida and breathes in the fight for non-relegation from the National League

2022-04-09

I breathe for salvation. The Honduran Progress managed to add a golden triumph by defeating 3-1 Lifetimein a meeting marked by penalties and a grass passed by the water. The Humberto Micheletti received this compromise between coconut and rice growers with a plot of land in poor condition after the rain that cooled the city of El Progreso. The conditions of the grass was no excuse to look for the rival frame and Vida demonstrated it from the first minutes, where Marvin “The Arrow” Bernárdezopened the scoring at the start of the match, after a poor start by the goalkeeper.

The draw could have come quickly, but Erick Andino He was not fine and missed the penalty kick at 8 minutes, where Celio Valladares won the duel. The joy came from the same penalty spot, after Christian Sacaza execute vigorously. The joy of the goal continued in the second half, where Erick Andino the thorn of having missed the penalty was removed and after a cross into the area, the forward scored with a header in the 59th minute and made it 2-1 in favor of the progressives.