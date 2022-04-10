Honduras Progreso surprises by beating Vida and breathes in the fight for non-relegation from the National League
I breathe for salvation. The Honduran Progress managed to add a golden triumph by defeating 3-1 Lifetimein a meeting marked by penalties and a grass passed by the water.
The Humberto Micheletti received this commitment between coconut and rice farmers with a plot of land in poor condition after the rain that cooled the city of El Progreso.
The conditions of the grass was no excuse to look for the rival frame and Vida demonstrated it from the first minutes, where Marvin “The Arrow” Bernárdezopened the scoring at the start of the match, after a poor start by the goalkeeper.
The draw could have come quickly, but Erick Andino He was not fine and missed the penalty kick at 8 minutes, where Celio Valladares won the duel. The joy came from the same penalty spot, after Christian Sacaza execute vigorously.
The joy of the goal continued in the second half, where Erick Andino the thorn of having missed the penalty was removed and after a cross into the area, the forward scored with a header in the 59th minute and made it 2-1 in favor of the progressives.
The final blow came in the 62nd minute and again from the penalty spot. On this occasion he was executed by Selvin “El Pibe” Guevara, who liquidated the illusion of the reds of La Ceiba.
With this victory, Honduras Progreso enters the fight for a place in the league of the current Clausura tournament and at the same time moves away from relegation.
Progressives will now have to visit Victoria that lost to the Marathon, while Vida visits Real Sociedad in Tocoa.
ALIGNMENT OF HONDURAS PROGRESO
Andrés Salazar, Ángel Barrios, Oidel Pérez, José Quiroz; Erick Andino, Víctor Arauz, Cristian Sacaza, Selvin Guevara; Alberto Paredes, Leslie Heraldez and Yunny Dolmo.
GOALS: Cristian Sacaza, Erick Andino and Selvin Guevara
CHANGES: J. Martínez for Yunny Dolmo and J. Domínguez for Quiroz, Julián Martínez for Selvin Guevara
YELLOW: Oidel Perez, Jose Quiroz
LIFE ALIGNMENT
Celio Valladares, Nelson Muñoz, Juan Pablo Montes, Rafael Agámez; Victor Blasco, Juan Contreras, Henry Sanchez, Carlos Argueta; Michaell Osorio, Edson Palacios and Marvin Bernárdez.
GOALS: Marvin “Arrow” Bernárdez
CHANGES: . Sebastián Espinoza for Alexander Aguilar, Munguía for Carlos Argueta and Limbert Pérez for Rafael Agámez, Elison Rivas for Contreras and Patrick Ferreira for Víctor Blasco.
YELLOW: Rafael Agamez, Carlos Argueta, Danilo Palacios