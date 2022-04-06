Honduras schedule for the Concacaf Nations League revealed

The Honduran National Team will face Canada and Curaçao for group C of the Concacaf Nations League after the draw held on Monday in Miami, United States.

A day after the event, Concacaf announced the game schedule for the competition.

Honduras’ debut in the League of Nations will be on June 3 at home against the Caribbean team Curaçao. Three days later, on June 6, the H will return the visit to Curaçao

The Honduran squad will continue its participation in the Nations League of Nations and its third commitment will be the June 14 at home against Canada.

Their fourth and last game of the group stage will be until the 2023 and will be visiting Canada on March 28.

Honduras must finish as group leader to advance to the semifinals of the Concacaf Nations League.

In the previous League of Nations, Honduras was the leader of its group and finally finished in third position in the competition, beating Costa Rica on penalties.

If you finish as second, you will only get a ticket to the Gold Cup and in the worst case if you finish in last place you will have to play a preliminary round to try to get into the Gold Cup.

In the elite of the competition, they have in group A as rivals: Mexico, Jamaica and Suriname. In group B, Costa Rica, Panama and Martinique. While group D will be starred by the United States, El Salvador and Granada.

The top two from each group will advance directly to the 2023 Gold Cup, while the leaders will play the semifinal and final stages respectively, as in the previous format.

It should be noted that another 16 teams compete in zone B and 13 countries in zone C.

Schedule of Honduras in the Concacaf Nations League:

Curaçao vs. Honduras (June 3)

Honduras vs. Curaçao (June 6)

Honduras vs. Canada (June 14)

Canada vs. Honduras (March 28, 2023)