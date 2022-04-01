Honduras sides with Ortega and votes against the UN resolution

Honduras was the only Central American country that voted against the resolution approved this Thursday at the Human Rights Council of the United Nations (UN), in which the green light was given to the creation of a mechanism made up of international experts. and independent so that Daniel Ortega’s regime is accountable “for the serious violations that have occurred since 2018 in Nicaragua.”

The Government of Xiomara Castro joined Venezuela, Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia and Eritrea, who voted against the adoption of the mechanism. This was the first vote of the new Honduran government, headed by Xiomara Castro, on issues related to Nicaragua.

Related article: UN adopts accountability mechanism for Daniel Ortega

For the president of the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (Cenidh), Vilma Núñez, the action of the neighboring country was surprising because in previous sessions, Honduras had abstained.

The lawyer pointed out that Xiomara Castro’s decision to support the Nicaraguan dictators “aligns” her with the governments of Cuba and Venezuela. “This suggests that there are definitely movements in the Russia, Cuba and Venezuela axis. The support of Honduras is a conquest (of Nicaragua) at the last minute ».

UN Human Rights Council begins negotiations to create an accountability mechanism in Nicaragua. Photo: UN/ File.

“We thought that the minimum would be an abstention from Honduras as in other sessions, but it did not happen that way,” said Núñez. In addition, he said that this weighs in the Central American and regional context. “We would have liked there to have been unanimity as knowledge of the cause of the neighboring country,” stressed the lawyer in an interview with Article 66.

Follow in the footsteps of Juan Orlando Hernandez

For his part, lawyer Gonzalo Carrión, president of the Más Human Rights Collective, expressed that the vote of President Xiomara Castro’s representation in favor of Ortega gives continuity to the position of former president Juan Orlando Hernández, currently imprisoned and about to be extradited to the United States.

«Juan Orlando Hernández maintained with his vote in international organizations, a close relationship of support and alliance with Daniel Ortega. So Mrs. Castro’s attitude is a continuation of what the former president had been doing, there is no difference,” Carrión said.

Related article: Nicaraguan regime rejects UN resolution: “It responds to political interests of imperialist countries”

The defender said that despite this vote in favor of the regime, he does not lose hope that they will soon rectify and support the condemnation of Nicaraguans against the dictatorship for human rights violations. “We do not give up the possibility that the new government (of Honduras) has a more consistent behavior with human rights, because the new government pronounces itself as progressive, which means that it is in favor of human rights,” he remarked.

He added that it is “barbaric nonsense that an administration that said it was going to govern differently and in respect of human rights and identify with the oppressed peoples, but that vote identifies with the oppressor.”

With this support for Daniel Ortega, the Honduran country joins a small group of countries that support Nicaragua and do not condemn the serious violation of human rights.

The UN will know of 40 attacks against journalists and raids on the media in Nicaragua. Photo: EFE.

The Government of Nicaragua rejected the resolution issued this Thursday, March 31, in which the Human Rights Council of the United Nations Organization (UN) approved the creation of a mechanism composed

Related article: OAS will receive credentials for Ortega’s new ambassador this Friday

On the other hand, Cuba reaffirmed its support for Nicaragua and encouraged Ortega to “continue forward, despite the threats, aggressive rhetoric, unilateral coercive measures, and the hostile measures of some human rights mechanisms and bodies, including this politically motivated resolution.

Despite the allegations, the resolution “Promotion and protection of human rights in Nicaragua” that orders the creation of said mechanism to investigate Ortega was approved.