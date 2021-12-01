Honduras, the Social Democrat Xiomara Castro elected president. She is the first woman

Xiomara Castro, a Social Democrat, is the first female president in the history of Honduras. The candidate of the conservatives, Nasry Asfura, acknowledged the defeat and congratulated the winner on her “triumph” even before the conclusion of the electoral ballot.

Castro is the wife of Manuel Zelaya, the former president who was deposed in 2009 from coup d’etat which led to the last 12 years of government of the Conservative Nationalist Party. The 62-year-old Social Democrat leader ran for an anti-corruption program with a promise to end what she described as a “Narco state”. Zelaya was his wife’s campaign manager, but it is unclear whether he will have a role in the next government. The last term of the outgoing president Juan Orlando Hernández was in fact characterized by inquiries about his alleged role in drug trafficking. The brother, Tony Hernandez, was sentenced in the US at 30 for drug trafficking, and the president himself appears involved in the trial papers. And once he leaves the presidency, the possibility that he too may be extradited is not ruled out.

In the meantime, come on United States Congratulations have already arrived to Castro on “the historic victory as the first female president of Honduras,” he said Antony Blinken. “The people of Honduras exercised their right to vote in free and fair elections – added the secretary of state on Twitter – we look forward to working together to strengthen democratic institutions, promote inclusive economic growth and fight corruption”. Honduras is one of the main countries of origin of migrants arriving at the border with the US, mainly due to the poor administration of the outgoing government. The country’s economy relies heavily on remittances from emigrants to the US, which make up about 20% of GDP. In the election campaign, Castro said it will be his priority to initiate negotiations on migrants with the administration Biden, but also defined the phenomenon as “a social fact and a right”, words that seem to diverge with the interest of the US in finding deterrent measures to migratory flows.