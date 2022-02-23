Honduras thrashes British Virgin Islands and remains in the fight to advance to the Women’s Pre-World Cup

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.
The Honduran Women’s National Team won, liked and thrashed after beating the British Virgin Islands 4-0 in a duel corresponding to the qualifiers at Australia-New Zealand World Cup 2023.
The game was played at the Morazán stadium in San Pedro Sula where the fans who arrived at the sports venue enjoyed a beautiful afternoon of soccer.
The catracha squad led by the Mexican Juan Carlos Tenorio, got a key victory since in their debut they were defeated 6-0 at the hands of Haiti.
With this result, the Bicolor is third in Group E with three points. The leaders are Cuba and Haiti that add 6 units.
The next commitments of the women’s H will be against Cuba, next March 7th at the Antonio Maceo stadium in Santiago de Cuba and on the 11th of the same month against San Vicente at the Morazán stadium.
The Women’s Pre-World Cup consists of six groups of five teams, and the winners of each group will advance to the final phase called the 2022 Concacaf Championship, where the United States and Canada will be integrated.
This final round will give two direct tickets to the World Cup and two will go on to play an intercontinental playoff.
goals
At 27 minutes into the first half, the Catracha squad went up on the scoreboard thanks to a right hand from the steering wheel Kimberly Diaz.
Just at the beginning of the complementary part, the girl Linda Moncada established the second goal in favor of the H when it was played just in the 47th minute.
At 74 minutes, Kendra Haylock received a through ball, entered the area and crossed to the goalkeeper for the third.
The best of the match came in the 77th minute and it was through Kimberly López. The catracha took out a shoe that embedded itself in the bottom of the nets, impossible for the visiting goalkeeper to stop.
Starting Lineups:
Honduras: Sherrie Arzú, Bárbara Murillo, Ana Valladares, Dania Reyes, Cristina Girón, Kimberly Díaz, Débora Tobías, Mirian Martínez, Kendra Haylock, Truimali Ramírez and Linda Moncada.
DT: Juan Carlos Tenorio.
British Virgin Islands: Britney Peters, Zolita Bamford, Ariel Mohamedc, Makeda Fahie, Keeley Brickwood, Kara Lewis, Zina Cheikh, Gabrielle Jermyn, Kezia Gumbs, Jasmine Fox and Alicia King.
DT: Wayne Phillip.