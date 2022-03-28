Honduras vs. Mexico – Match Report – March 27, 2022

Mexico defeated Honduras 1-0 in San Pedro Sula and assured to be among the first four places in the Concacaf qualifier

The Mexican team just won 1-0 against the worst team in the Concacaf qualifying, Honduras. She found it on a corner kick, thanks to Edson Alvarez and enough to secure the playoffs and scratch the Qatar World Cup 2022.

The Tricolor He won, but there is little to celebrate. Honduras was presented without an audience, without the possibility of going to the world and without his best team, that’s how he complicated the game for Mexicowho did not shoot on goal in the first half and left with the three units thanks to the slight advantage.

One game from the end of the tie heading to Qatar 2022, Mexico he shines thanks to his individual plays instead of showing off his game as a whole. Héctor Herrera, Chucky Lozano, Tecatito Corona and Raúl Jiménez tested the goalkeeper of HondurasLuis López, by his own efforts, rather than by the help of his colleagues.

The world is close to the world Cupmore so because the United States thrashed Panama, which is left with no chance of going to the worldand that makes it possible that with 1-0 the Tricolor tie at least the playoff.

Edson Álvarez solved the crossword for Mexico in Honduras with his goal. AP Photo

On Hondurasexpectations were low, they expected a “picnic day” for Mexicoat the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium in Hondurasbecause the local team has not won a single commitment in the octagonal Concacaf and the Tricolor He was fighting for the lead.

Still, the team that generated the first scoring opportunity was Honduraswith a shot by Kevin López, which Guillermo Ochoa deflected and was then neutralized for offside. Mexicoin turn, made it 1-0 until 70, in a corner kick that combed Edson Alvarez and made it 1-0.

A tie against El Salvador, at the Azteca Stadium, ensures the place of Mexico on the world Cupalthough on the field, the team led by Gerardo Tata Marino, from a distance, is far from its best level.