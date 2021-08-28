Honduras welcomes its first Bitcoin ATM

TGU Consulting Group, a Honduran company based in the capital Tegucigalpa, has installed the country’s first Bitcoin ATM.

TGU executive director Juan Mayen led the initiative to install the Bitcoin (BTC) ATM in one of the company’s offices in the capital, according to a report released Friday by Reuters. The “bitcoinera” ATM allows crypto enthusiasts to buy BTC and Ether (ETH) using the local fiat currency, the Honduran lempira, as long as they are willing to scan their ID and disclose some personal information.

Mayen said this is the first automated way to buy Bitcoin in Honduras, but many software developers were already accepting crypto for payments. According to the TGU executive, many Hondurans have had to exchange cash for crypto in person, which he describes as “very uncomfortable and dangerous” in the country. Indeed, data from the crowd-sourced Numbeo platform shows that the crime level in Honduras is “very high.“

Lawmakers in some Central American countries have taken increasingly pro-crypto stances as the market continues to grow. Currently, El Salvador is installing Bitcoin ATMs across the country in preparation for September 7, the day when the cryptocurrency will begin to be accepted as legal tender. Additionally, at least one congressman from Panama has proposed legislation to adopt Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in the country.

At the time of writing, Cointelegraph Markets Pro data shows the price of BTC at $ 48,627, while the price of ETH is hovering around $ 3,230.