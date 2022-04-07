Honduras will have its own Bitcoin City with BTC as legal tender

A small private city called Próspera, on the Caribbean island of Roatán, in the territory of Honduras, adopted bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender, in what is another step in the emergence of the first cryptocurrency in the monetary system of the United States. countries.

This was confirmed by Joel Bomgar, the president of the company Honduras Próspera Inc., who carried out the charter city project. The announcement was made during the Bitcoin Conference 2022.

After receiving the word from Samson Mow, former head of strategy at BlockStream, Bomgar indicated that bitcoin operates as legal currency in that city. This means no capital gains tax.

“You can freely transact using bitcoin and you can pay taxes and fees to the jurisdiction in bitcoin. You can also start a BTC business in the jurisdiction, using the regulatory framework of your choice and that’s it, “said the manager.

Joel Bomgar, the president of the company Honduras Próspera Inc., broke the news that bitcoin has legal tender in Próspera. / Source: YouTube.

Among the other announcements by the president of Honduras Próspera Inc. is the authorization of bitcoin bonuses starting today. As he alleged, the jurisdiction preference may allow other municipalities in Honduras or other companies or political subdivisions outside the United States to issue BTC bonds.

He defended that this “incredibly innovative” financial instrument is a way to bring foreign direct investment to any part of the world, using a centralized mechanism and criticized from bitcoiner maximalism: KYC (know-your-customer) and anti-money laundering (AML) measures.

The third announcement is about an incentive for those who want to invest in Honduras, by offering services directly from their company, such as convertible notes, available to investors who are accredited before the State, with a legal process and framed in the laws of the United States, receiving capital in security tokens.

Prosperous, a Honduran “Bitcoin City”

Próspera, whose origin dates back to 2011, was not built until the beginning of last year, by the aforementioned company. It is a piece of land on the island of Roatán, in northern Honduras, that were ceded by the government to the company and where now lies a “private city”, where the arrival of investors is promoted.

To materialize the project, the businessmen adhered to the Law of Employment and Economic Development Zones (ZEDE) of Honduras, for which they created a whole legislation that makes them independent -in a certain way- from the Latin country. However, all ZEDE responds to the Constitution of Honduras, so centralization prevails.

Prospera sits on about 58 acres, or the equivalent of about 218,000 square meters, according to the city’s prospectus. It is a small place where, until April of last year, there were only three buildings built on the land. However, they intend to expand and invite anyone to join the cause.

Próspera is a private city in northern Honduras where bitcoin is legal tender. / Source: Prosperous.

In Próspera, social services are paid for with taxes and other levies, which will be charged to new residents of the private city, where they can register companies and live if they wish.

this private city has serious similarities with Bitcoin Citythe first bitcoiner city in Latin America, which was announced last year by the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele.

Although this bitcoiner city has not materialized, it is estimated that income, capital gains, property, contracting and municipal taxes will be exempted, according to the announcement, which was duly reported by CriptoNoticias.

The intention of Bitcoin City, as in Prospera, is clear: to attract private investors, using bitcoin as a hook.