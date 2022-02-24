Honduras will host the U-20 pre-world championship that qualifies for the 2023 World Cup and the 2024 Olympic Games

2022-02-24
One of the best news that national football has received in recent months:Honduras will host the U-20 pre-world championship that qualifies the world Cup of the category and the next Olympic Games!
The Concacaf announced the news this Thursday afternoon, mentioning that the host cities will be San Pedro Sula and Tegucigalpawhere the championship will be played from June 18 to July 3.
Next Thursday March 3rd will be the draw that will define how this qualifier will be played, which will give access to the four best teams at Sub 20 world from 2023 on Indonesia and the first two to the Paris 2024 Games.
The reason why our country was chosen to host this event is because Honduras was the place where in 2020 the same competition for the World Cup of the category in that country, but which was postponed due to the pandemic. Now the heart of America will be the host who will give the tickets for the competitions in question.
In Tegucigalpa, it will be a renovated National Stadium that will host the tournament games. In San Pedro Sula, Fenafuth has the facilities of the Olympic stadium and Morazán, which has been the home of these qualifying championships.
– FORMAT AND SELECTIONS –
Hondurasbeside United States, Mexico and Panamaare the seeded selections of this pre-world championship, made up of 16 teams divided into four groups of four.
Group E: United StatesE2, E3 and E4
Group F: MexicoF2, F3 and F4
Group G: PanamaG2, G3 and G4
Group H: HondurasH2, H3 and H4
*The other selections are divided into the following pots:
Pot 1: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Cuba and Haiti
Pot 2: Canada, Trinidad and Tobago, Guatemala and Jamaica
Pot 3: Antigua and Barbuda, Suriname, Saint Kitts and Nevis and Aruba
The draw for the group stage will take place on March 3 (10:00 in Honduras) at the headquarters of Concacaf on Miami, Fla. The event will be broadcast through the official application, the website, the Facebook and the channel Youtube of the Confederation.
Concacaf informs that the start of the tournament will be on June 18 with the group stage, where the best three will advance to the round of 16 to be played on June 25 and 26.
Followed by this, the quarterfinals will come (June 29), where the winners will seal their quota towards the Sub 20 world from 2023 on Indonesia.
The semifinals, to be played on July 1, will award the winners a pass to the Olympic Games to be held in ParisFrance, in the summer of 2024. The grand final will be on July 3, thus closing the contest.
More details about the schedule will be announced after the draw.