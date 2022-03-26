Honduras will play with a ‘B’ team against Mexico, but rules out that it will deliver the qualifying match

The secretary of Fenafuth, José Ernesto Mejía, pointed out that facing Mexico is always an incentive for Honduras and will try to complicate the tie

The selection of Honduras will face Mexico with a ‘B’ team but “is not going to deliver the duel” even though he has no chance of attending the World Cup Qatar 2022he indicated in an interview for ESPN the secretary of the Honduran National Soccer Federation (Fenafuth), José Ernesto Mejía.

“Honduras will play with team ‘B’, but we are going to try to get the three points to close with dignity, to at least avoid last place, an unthinkable position (…) definitely, Honduras is not going to deliver the game, as he did not do yesterday either, leaving Panama on the brink of elimination, even from the playoffs. And it is that to beat Mexico It is always an incentive and a great motivation for our footballers”.

“The fact that Honduras is going through a crisis right now, or a squad renewal, doesn’t mean that the players aren’t going to die on the field. Mexico is Mexico, regardless of whether he missed goals yesterday, or is not in first place, as usual. Mexico is a power in the area,” he pointed out to ESPN and also recalled that the duel will be behind closed doors due to the punishment that purges the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium.

Honduran national team EFE

Discards hostile environment towards Mexico

On the other hand, he rules out that the Honduran public will try to make the stay of Mexicans in that country unsustainable.

“What happened yesterday in Panama with Honduras, who went to burst cuetes, to sing at 3 in the morning at the concentration hotel, we already see that with a smile, because it is from rookie teams. You can consult with the Mexican delegation, here those songs and those demonstrations, we have much more than a decade of not doing them, “he added.

“I signed a letter four days ago, addressed to the general director of migration and those in charge of the Ramón Villeda Morales International Airport, so that three officials from our staff go to receive the Mexican National Team and absolutely facilitate all the immigration procedures,” he concluded. .