“Honestly, it is unbearable to live in Cuba”

The Cuban Reggaeton Yomil Hidalgo suspended the concert that was scheduled for this Saturday in Jaruco, in the midst of the tense situation on the island, with protests in several cities and extensive blackouts.

“We have decided to postpone tomorrow’s concert in Jaruco due to the sad and distressing situation we are experiencing in the country,” Yomil reported in his Instagram stories.

The artist stressed that “it is honestly unbearable to live in Cuba, because the evil that stalks us has no time to stop and everything continues from bad to worse and the saddest thing is that we do not know when it will end.”

Instagram Stories / Yomil

In the last 24 hours they have been unleashed multiple protests against the government and the extensive blackouts, mainly in Havana neighborhoods such as Mantilla, Puentes Grandes, Guanabacoa, Calzada del Cerro, San Francisco de Paula and others. Also in other provinces such as Mayabeque and Holguín, protests and cacerolazos have been reported since Wednesday night.

In early September, Yomil assured that he does not intend to leave Cuba no matter how much his music is censored and he denounced that the situation for them to let him sing “continues to be unbearable”.

“I repeat so that it is heard loud and strong, despite more obstacles and censorship, I am not going to leave my country, I am from Cuba and I love my country and my people madly,” he wrote in his Instagram stories.

Last year, the reggaeton player exploded on social networks and denounced that had been censored in Cuba for almost six yearsspecifically by the Cuban Institute of Radio and Television (ICRT), for refusing to put the music of Yomil and El Dany in the island’s media.

Yomil was among the Cuban artists who joined the protests on July 11, 2021. The artist was arrested, but released shortly after.