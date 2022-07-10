“Honestly, Nevermind” continues to drive the numbers crazy

Critics have had a hard time with Drake and his latest album, “Honestly, Nevermind”. And yet, the figures prove that this project is a huge hit, worldwide please! In a few days, even though its first week of operation is not over, the opus multiplies the incredible figures and should, in all likelihood, take first place on the American Billboard. Elsewhere in the world or on the platforms, it’s already done…

The album is number one on Spotify World.