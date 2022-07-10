Entertainment

“Honestly, Nevermind” continues to drive the numbers crazy

Photo of James James24 mins ago
0 17 1 minute read

Critics have had a hard time with Drake and his latest album, “Honestly, Nevermind”. And yet, the figures prove that this project is a huge hit, worldwide please! In a few days, even though its first week of operation is not over, the opus multiplies the incredible figures and should, in all likelihood, take first place on the American Billboard. Elsewhere in the world or on the platforms, it’s already done…

The album is number one on Spotify World.

It is number one in 77 countries on Apple Music!

“Honestly, Nevermind” placed almost all of its songs in the singles chart viewed on Genius.

Spotify’s Top 10 Contains Only Drizzy Tracks

With this disc, Drake climbs on the podium of the artists having placed the most pieces in the Billboard Digital Song behind Lil Wayne and the cast of “Glee”.

But the Canadian does not intend to stop in such a good way since DJ Khaled has already teased a new title!

Finally, we can like or not this project but nobody can do anything against the fact that Drake is one of the biggest current superstars because if men lie, not the numbers…

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James24 mins ago
0 17 1 minute read

Related Articles

black-bird | Top reviews, reviews and ratings

2 mins ago

Shawn Mendes pauses his tour to take care of his mental health

3 mins ago

‘The Girl From Plainville’ – Who is that girl?

13 mins ago

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: Did they secretly meet again?

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button