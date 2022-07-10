“Honestly, Nevermind” continues to drive the numbers crazy
Critics have had a hard time with Drake and his latest album, “Honestly, Nevermind”. And yet, the figures prove that this project is a huge hit, worldwide please! In a few days, even though its first week of operation is not over, the opus multiplies the incredible figures and should, in all likelihood, take first place on the American Billboard. Elsewhere in the world or on the platforms, it’s already done…
The album is number one on Spotify World.
It is number one in 77 countries on Apple Music!
“Honestly, Nevermind” placed almost all of its songs in the singles chart viewed on Genius.
Spotify’s Top 10 Contains Only Drizzy Tracks
With this disc, Drake climbs on the podium of the artists having placed the most pieces in the Billboard Digital Song behind Lil Wayne and the cast of “Glee”.
But the Canadian does not intend to stop in such a good way since DJ Khaled has already teased a new title!
Finally, we can like or not this project but nobody can do anything against the fact that Drake is one of the biggest current superstars because if men lie, not the numbers…