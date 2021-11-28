“Honey, we’ll make it.” Baran’s latest text drowned in the English Channel

“We’ll make it, love, you’ll see,” he wrote Maryam Nuri Mohamed Amin to the boyfriend Karzan while the dinghy he was traveling on was deflating. And while she, along with other passengers on this death voyage, tried to throw the water back into the sea. He had also told him that help would come and take them and that they would be able to reach the English coast. But Baran, this is the nickname of the girl, she didn’t make it. His is the first body that the authorities have identified following the shipwreck last Wednesday in English Channel which recorded at least 27 deaths: 17 men, 7 women one of them pregnant, and three children. A number that unfortunately seems destined to rise: only two survivors will be able to confirm the hypothesis that has been around for hours, namely that on board the dinghy there were about fifty migrants.

The messages

Maryam’s journey was to be a surprise for her betrothed, who did not know of his arrival. The young man from Kurdistan, who has obtained British citizenship and works as a barber in Bornemouth, a town on the south coast of England, recalled the latest exchange of messages on Snapchat: “We were writing to each other before the boat started to deflate – he told to the BBC – Baran told me that the boat was deflating and that they were trying to get the water out ». Karzan followed his girlfriend via GPS and when he lost the signal, in the middle of the Channel, he began to fear the worst. “She’s not here, it means she didn’t make it – he said before the confirmation of his girlfriend’s death arrived – I stayed in touch with her and I was following her on the GPS. After four hours and 18 minutes from the moment she got on that dinghy, I think in the middle of the sea, I lost her ».

Baran was only 24 years old and originally from Souran, Iraqi Kurdistan, where her family and closest friends are now mourning his death. She left on November 2 with two other women to join Karzan, with whom she was engaged a year ago. She had tried twice to get to the UK through legal channels, the family said, but the process had been “delayed” and Baran felt forced to take another road, that of the sea, with the risks involved. connected. As her father Nuri Hamadamin said, she had arrived in Germany and finally in France, where she ended up “in this slaughterhouse,” she added with composed desperation. «The world speaks of Europe as a quiet, pleasant place. Is this the calm? Nearly thirty people dying in the middle of the sea? ». The man defined the event as a “tragedy”: “Not only for me but for the whole of Kurdistan and the whole world,” he added, speaking of human traffickers who are “mafiosi who treat desperate people like animals”.

According to an initial reconstruction, the migrants were forced to go up, threatened with a gun. Two boats were supposed to leave, but when one engine did not work, they were forcibly pushed on board: “The traffickers forced everyone to huddle in the only rubber boat left,” said Sanger Hamed, a friend of two other victims . “When (Baran, ed.) Left Kurdistan she was very happy, she couldn’t believe that she would be reunited with her husband – told the best friend Iman Hassan to the BBC – at her engagement party she told me:” I will buy a house and we will live close. We will live together “. She tried to live a better life, she chose the UK, but she died. Nobody has to make this trip anymore – he added then to try to discourage those who want to try the same route – Nobody deserves to die like this. He was my special person, I hope he is in heaven with my father ».

The hopes

Baran, said his cousin Krmanj Ezzat Dargali, was looking forward to starting a new life with his partner, and was “full of hope” for the future. “His story is the same as that of many others – concluded a part of the girl with bitterness – He was looking for a better life”.