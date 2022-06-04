Honeyboy the movie in which Shia LaBeouf told his truth to the world

the actor of transformers he doesn’t act too much because of various personal problems he has. In addition, he was denounced by his ex-partner FKA Twigs.

Today, Shia LaBeouf is one of the actors that has been reached by the culture of cancellation. The actor who knew how to work for Disney when he was very young and ended up making the final leap to fame at the hands of transformers it was sidelined by the industry as a result of the legal problems that surrounded it. From some arrests for driving having consumed some type of substance, to a claim for abuse by his ex-partner, FKA Twigswere enough to throw dirt on his career.

Far from justifying it, there is a film that serves to learn a little more about how complicated and truculent his life was. It is a production whose script was written by the LaBeoufin a film in which he shared filming with his, at the time, partner: FKA Twigs. The film in question was for a time in hbo max and today it can be seen thanks to the catalog of Amazon Prime Video.

We are talking about honey boya production directed by Alma Har’el which premiered three years ago and starred one of the child actors from Hollywood that are on the rise: Noah Jupe. Since its appearance in Wonderwent through fictions like The Undoing beside Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidmanand was one of the children of the couple who played Emily Blunt and John Krasinski in a quiet place.

honey boy focuses on the life of Otis, a 12-year-old boy who is taking his first steps in the acting industry and works mainly as a stuntman. The problem is in the bond with his father, a jealous, violent and alcoholic person who cannot tolerate seeing his son succeed in everything he could never do. Thus, we know the link between the two, which extends for about 10 years (Lucas Hedges interprets Otis in its adult version).

+Shia LaBeouf’s next movie

Some weeks ago, Variety confirmed that Shia LaBeouf is ready to come out of retirement, after he was last seen in fragments of a woman. It will be part of the film Padre Pioa story written by Abel Ferrara that will be in charge of how the years of the priest who was canonized by John Paul II in 2002. “We are making a film about Padre Pio, is a monk from Puglia. He is set in Italy, just after the First World War”revealed Ferraraabout a film that will also feature Willem Dafoe.