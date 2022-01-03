honeyed texture, sculptural Angelina Jolie

Direct Maleficent Lady of Evil, Raiuno 26 December: live commentary

This evening it will be broadcast on Rai Uno in first vision “Maleficent, Mistress of Evil“. Maleficent, immediately opposed to marriage, still decides to accept the invitation to the engagement dinner. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to everyone, Philip’s mother, the evil Queen Ingrid of Ulstead, plans to use marriage to forever separate humans and fairies: it is she who has given orders to kidnap creatures to conduct cruel experiments, using them as guinea pigs, to produce a weapon against them. During dinner, Queen Ingrid herself constantly provokes Maleficent by confronting her with past misdeeds and the fact that she and Aurora are of different species. When Queen Ingrid declares that she considers Princess Aurora her own, Maleficent becomes furious, threatens the court and violently defends herself from the reaction of the guards but is stopped by her goddaughter; King John, Philip’s father, however, falls into an eternal sleep similar to that to which Aurora was condemned. Queen Ingrid accuses Maleficent, who she denies, of being the culprit. Maleficent invites Aurora to leave but the princess, believing in the queen, remains in the palace. The plot is too honeyed even if the interpretation by Angelina Jolie is worth the price of the ticket (adj. By FD Zaza).

My best friend’s Christmas / A film based on sentimental misunderstanding

The marriage that will unite the two worlds

The colossal film started on Rai Uno “Maleficent, Mistress of Evil“. It is the second act of Maleficent, a saga produced starting from 2014 and focused on the story of the villain of Beauty and the Beast. After seeing Stefano recover a magical flower, called “Flower of the Tomb”, and deliver it to King Henry’s castle, here is Aurora, played by Mary Elle Fanning: “Once upon a time, or maybe twice …”. The young woman appears pardoned and at ease with the nature that surrounds her by talking to trees and all the living beings that surround her. Prince Philip also makes his entrance and surprises are not lacking: an engagement ring. Their relationship, born of betrayal, revenge and ultimately love, has grown and is strong. But there is still some hatred between men and magical creatures. However, Aurora’s marriage to Prince Philip is a reason for celebrations throughout the Kingdom and in neighboring lands as the wedding will unite the two worlds. The Lady of Evil just got to know the news does not take it at all well (adj. By FD Zaza).

The Christmas Flower / The model Nicky Whelan protagonist of the film on Channel 5

Maleficent Lady of Evil on Raiuno: Mary Elle Fanning

Among the main protagonists of Maleficent Mistress of Evil there is the American actress Mary Elle Fanning born in Conyers in the state of Georgia on April 9, 1998 and the younger sister of the actress Dakota. You started working in the world of cinema when you were very young and in particular when you were only 3 years old in the film My Name is Sam by Jessie Nelson while in 2003 you were in the cast of Steve Carr’s Father’s Day Asylum. Among the most notable films that have characterized his career so far are Reservation Road, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, The Nutcracker in 3D, The Law of the Night, Mary Shelley – An Immortal Love, The Girl of punk in love, The Last Word – The True Story of Dalton Trumbo. Among the most particular appearances is that of John Carew in the role of a warrior fairy in the jungle. The Norwegian born in 1979 is known above all for being an important footballer who, among others, also wore the Roma shirt.

Love in the Ice Castle / Emotions and feelings in the film with the Danish Ullerup

Maleficent Lady of Evil on Raiuno: info streaming

Maleficent Mistress of Evil it is “an all-female fantasy, less disturbing than the previous chapter but just as adventurous and magnetic”. Marianna Cappi is convinced of this second chapter and rewards it with three stars on MyMovies, thus giving it much more than enough: “Five years ago Walt Disney had shown great audacity with the creation of a disturbing and different story both in themes that in the style that proved to be a great success but exposed itself to the risk of leaving out a slice of the public, that is, that of the little ones whom it had always been a beacon “.

The film is formally close to perfection even if some smudges are noticeable right away. Written well and directed, it is also a film with very high moments and others in which it brakes abruptly. Maleficent Lady of Evil will be broadcast in prime time on Rai 1, click here for the video of the trailer. RaiPlay will broadcast the film in live streaming, click here to watch it.

Maleficent Lady of Evil, Rai 1 film directed by Joachim Ronning

Maleficent Mistress of Evil it goes broadcast on Rai 1 in the early evening of today, Sunday 26 December, from 21:25. The film was made in the United States of America in the year 2019 by various film companies and above all by Walt Disney Pictures which also took care of the distribution at the box office.

The film is directed by Joachim Ronning, the subject is obviously taken from the characters of the fairy tale Sleeping Beauty while the screenplay is the result of the work of Linda Woolverton, Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster. The music of the soundtrack was signed by Geoff Zanelli, the scenography was created by Patrick Tatopoulos and the stage costumes are the result of the work of Ellen Mirojnick. The cast includes, among others, Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, Sam Riley and Ed Skrein. It is in fact of a live action of the Walt Disney classic.

Maleficent Lady of Evil, the plot: Aurora is queen and …

In Maleficent Mistress of Evil we meet in the fantastic kingdom of the Heath about 5 years later that there has been the reunification of all kingdoms with Aurora who became the queen. The title was granted to her directly by Maleficent who also offers her support to protect the people and the kingdom itself also because there are several poachers who continue to infiltrate the forbidden lands in search of magical creatures. This situation of peace, however, is not destined to last over time because Philip steps forward to obtain the hand of Aurora who agrees to marry him and is, moreover, very happy with this dream of his love.

All this, however, does not match the intentions of Maleficent who continues to have strong grudges against men and above all is not convinced that this is true love. In fact, behind the marriage there are the intentions of Philip’s mother, the queen of men, who is carrying out a diabolical plan whose main objective is to create a rift between men and fairies forever. In fact, it is she who constantly sends her poachers into the fairy kingdom to capture magical creatures and subject them to very cruel experiments to be able to find a very powerful weapon that allows them to have the upper hand in what will certainly be a final battle.

Filippo’s mother, in fact, will begin to constantly provoke Maleficent in all the various commitments and receptions planned before the wedding until the classic straw arrives that will overflow the camel’s back with a situation in strong worsening that will have dire consequences for the whole kingdom. known. It will be up to Aurora together with her beloved Filippo to find the solution to be able to avoid that there can be a destructive war that would involve great inconvenience and pain for everyone.

Video, the trailer for the film “Maleficent Mistress of Evil”

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED