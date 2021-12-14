Honeymoon, each couple has their own journey

Honeymoon, for many an unforgettable journey, that “yes” that becomes a shared experience in a corner of the planet, more or less distant from home. Each couple has their own attitude: there are those who prefer heavenly atolls to recreate their own Eden, others an unusual and original destination, perhaps with a pinch of adrenaline, those who do not give up on the great classics of romanticism. The honeymoon does not quantify the hours of flight, but the meaning of the destination, because every place reveals the desire and complicity of the spouses, whatever the time zone and latitude. A dream come true, what is yours?

Tropical destinations for Adam and Eve

The paradises of the Indian Ocean, the Pacific or the enchantment of the Caribbean are among the most popular destinations among couples who want to spend a honeymoon unforgettable. The sea like a painting framed by tall coconut palms is undoubtedly an idyllic setting, but what makes these atolls truly unique is the romantic intimacy they offer, just think of a camouflaged resort that pops up in one of the islets of the Maldives, a dream location one step away from magnificent and colorful coral reef. Another colorful destination is the island of Mauritius, for the green of its parks and for the famous lands of Chamarel, a spectacle of nature of volcanic origin of seven colors depending on the incidence of sunlight. Another popular destination is the archipelago of Seychelles, in particular Praslin And La Digue, the most famous islands to the north where the sea is crystal clear and the hinterland lush, paradises emerged in the blue of the Indian Ocean.

Among the most romantic destinations in the Pacific it stands out Bora Bora, an almost onomatopoeic reference to the tropical idyll. This small atoll of the archipelago of the French Polynesia also enchanted Gauguin: here the great French painter found happiness. For those who instead dream of a honeymoon with a hint of mysticism, Bali never disappoints. This fascinating island in the very green heart of Indonesia enchants with its lush nature and spectacular waterfalls, an Eden where you can find a connection with Mother Earth. Another destination where creation is suggestion are the Hawaii. The name is enough to evoke one honeymoon perfect, crowned with flowers of peach, ginger and jasmine, the famous necklaces of welcome to this paradise. Not only sea and majestic peaks, these islands are a real spectacle of nature: “It is as if I were the last man, forgotten by the Last Judgment, and suspended in the middle of the sky“. With these words Mark Twain described the landscape ofHaleakala National Park, the most pristine eden in Hawaii. Another corner of the world among the most requested by couples who love the sun and the sea does not need much introduction: the Carribean Sea with its dream beaches and the hospitality of its inhabitants that fill the experience with rhythm, smiles and many colors and make it unforgettable.

Unusual destinations for romantic explorers

There are many ideas for a honeymoon that turns into an adventure: in the dunes of the desert, in the Far East or in the ice of the Pole, but not without sacrificing the comfort and pampering of an extraordinary journey. L’Oman it is a perfect compromise between fairytale resort and authentic life, with the scent of spices and jasmine. Land of precious stones, incense and silks, and of many other wonders that are revealed in its rocky desert carved by deep gorges and canyons at the Indiana Jones. From the amber colors of this southwestern corner of the Arabian Peninsula to the warm tones of Africa, especially those of Namibia which confuses them with the mirages of Namib Desert. From dune wildlife to an unforgettable safari in Gorongosa National Park, in Mozambique, a lesser known but one of the most beautiful destination to admire the life of the savannah (and swim in a crystalline sea).

For a honeymoon original, the call is also towards the East, in Land of the Rising Sun to discover the magic of Japanese traditions in symbiosis with the modernity of its megacities. Dive into the past in the unusual Mongolia, among the boundless steppes on the trail of Genghis Khan, and in Bhutan, a remote country, a Shangri-La in our imagination but which is worth discovering: it is an enchanting Himalayan kingdom where happiness is a simple concept. From the ice of the roof of the world to those of the North Pole, where it would be better to say “two hearts and an igloo”. Often associated with Christmas, this cold corner of the Earth is much more than reindeer and bells (although you will encounter many), the great North is wilderness, fjords and forests, an enchanted journey between Canada, Alaska, Norway, Iceland, Lapland and Greenland. Different lands, united by the ice, the sagas and the magic of those who love adventure under the sky of the Northern Lights, more romantic than the stars.

The timeless classics for old style romantics

Once upon a time there was Italy and its beauties, those immortalized in our grandparents’ wedding album. Black and white stories in the most romantic country in the world, but the Bel Paese is an ever green and still enchants with its unique destinations: Venice, Florence, Rome, Naples and the Amalfi Coast, and the sweet Sicily, a baroque charm with cream stuccoes and marzipan sculptures, greedy architectures of a pastry shop that becomes art. Because in addition to the history and millenary culture of Italy, living the boot is an experience that involves the five senses, especially if the honeymoon is a North-South tour. For an alternative from beyond the Alps, France is also a hymn to romanticism, above all Paris. There Ville Lumière it is a symbol of love in the world and attracts many couples, especially spouses who choose it to spend one honeymoon to the rhythm of the accordion, among museums, cafes and tiny restaurants in the shadow of the Tour Eiffel. For an itinerant honeymoon, even the Loire Valley a walking tour of enchanted gardens and castles, a fairytale destination, is in great demand.