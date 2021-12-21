Hong Kong: Alibaba and tech drag Hang Seng in red

Friday the shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD), Tencent Holdings Inc. (OTC: TCEHY), Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU), Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) e Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) have lost ground in Hong Kong.

The movements

Shares of Chinese companies trading in Hong Kong fell between 1% and 5%.

On Thursday, on Investor Day, Alibaba said its Southeast Asia-centric e-commerce division, Lazada, grew 80% in the eighteen months ended September, reaching 130 million annual active customers. , as TechCrunch reports.

Friday theHang Seng index Hong Kong opened lower and was down 0.7% at the time of publication; The index closed trading up 0.2% on Thursday, ending a four-session streak.

Why is it moving?

The Hang Seng Index is down on fears of rising tensions between the US and China after the US imposed sanctions on eight Chinese technology companies, including the drone manufacturer. SZ DJI Technology Co. and the artificial intelligence company Megvii Technology.

Additionally, the United States has included several other Chinese companies on a trade blacklist for alleged human rights violations in Xinjiang.

Meanwhile, the aggressive stance adopted by central banks also weighed on the market: Thursday Bank of England unexpectedly raised interest rates and the European Central Bank announced plans to reduce bond purchases.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has filed lawsuits against some of its customers in China in an attempt to silence the company’s critics in the country, Bloomberg Businessweek reported; in addition, the company’s internal lawyers Elon Musk have threatened legal action against some social media figures for posting criticism of the electric vehicle manufacturer.

Shares of Chinese companies closed in negative territory in US trade on Thursday due to a sell-off in major tech stocks, including Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), which dragged the major US equity indices down.

Shares of Alibaba finished 1.8% lower and Nio shares finished the session in the red by nearly 2.3%.