Hong Kong: Alibaba, JD and Li Auto in positive territory

On Monday the shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), JD.Com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD), Tencent Holdings Inc. (OTC: TCEHY), Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) e Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) are on the rise in Hong Kong while Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) observed a decline.

The movements

Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba gained nearly 2.2% to Hong Kong dollars (HKD) 131.90, shares of rival JD.com observed a 2% rise to HKD 353. and shares in tech conglomerate Tencent rose 1% to 468 HKD.

Shares of technology company Baidu rose 1.7% to HKD 150.20.

Shares of electric vehicle maker Li Auto gained 3.5% to HKD 128.90, while shares of rival Xpeng fell nearly 1% to HKD 204.20.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index opened lower on Monday and was down nearly 0.5% at the time of publication; on Friday the index closed almost 2.7% in the red.

Why is it moving?

The Hang Seng Index extended losses on fears of a regulatory crackdown on Macau casino operators.

The actions of Sun Entertainment Group Limited they collapsed by nearly 24% after the controlling shareholder Alvin Chau Cheok-wa was arrested for allegedly illegal gambling activities, Bloomberg reported.

The trading of the shares of Suncity Group Holdings Limited, a company of which Chau is CEO, were suspended following the news, but also the shares of Sands China Ltd. And Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited have seen a noticeable decline.

Also, according to a report by the South China Morning Post, the food delivery giant on Friday Meituan (OTC: MPNGF) reported a worse-than-expected third quarter loss.

Financial results include the impact of a $ 530 million fine imposed on the company by Chinese regulators last month for antitrust violations.

Shares of US-listed Chinese companies closed mostly lower on Friday after major US equity indices closed sharply on fears over the possible impact on the global economy of the Omicron coronavirus strain.

Shares of Alibaba closed 2.3% in the red and Nio shares finished the session down nearly 3.5%.