Hong Kong, flights suspended from high-risk countries Covid

A reassuring downward trend continues for data relating to Covid in Great Britain: on the last day, 109,133 infections were recorded with 335 deaths, a decrease compared to 129,000 cases and 398 deaths yesterday and in line with the decline reported on a weekly. Hospital admissions are also slowing down, while the vaccination campaign continues: more than 126,000 third doses and ‘boosters’ have been administered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to over 36 million. Meanwhile, Professor Tim Spector, head of the Zoe Covid study, based on the data collected by his center, declared that the wave unleashed by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has reached its peak and now the country is sailing towards the exit from the difficult period . His statements confirm what has already been said by other eminent scientists of the Kingdom. The English green pass, introduced before Christmas, will in all likelihood be abolished on January 26 when the anti-Covid measures are reviewed. The certificate had only been entered for large events and discos, but many said they were against it. Given the trend of infections, the only measure that should remain in force is the obligation to wear a mask indoors.

Hong Kong suspends the transit of flights from high-risk countries

The fourth wave of Covid risks disrupting international air traffic. Hong Kong International Airport, one of the main hubs in the world, has decided to suspend the transit of passengers arriving from high-risk countries: the ban will be in effect from Sunday 16 January until next 15 February. Hong Kong considers over 100 countries to be at high risk.

The move comes as the city experienced an acceleration since the spread of Omicron, before the new wave – which authorities say could be traced to two crew members of the Cathay Pacific – the city had had no local broadcasts for over three months. .

The transit ban applies to all people who have stayed in places classified as high risk by the health authorities in the 21 days prior to travel. Flights from Australia, Canada, France, India, Pakistan, Philippines, Great Britain and the United States, including interchanges, were already banned last week. In recent weeks, local authorities pursuing Covid zero – like China – have tightened quarantine restrictions for aircrews and reintroduced limits on social life. Primary schools and kindergartens also closed.