Hong Kong, Hang Seng index rises but Alibaba falls

Shares of U.S.-listed Chinese technology companies were mostly down in Hong Kong on Tuesday, although the benchmark Hang Seng recovered from a weak start.

The movements

The actions of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU), Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) e Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) lost ground between 1% and nearly 4%. JD.Com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) e Tencent Holdings Inc. (OTC: TCEHY), on the other hand, rose by almost 1%.

JD.Com said it has opened two ‘Ochama’ -branded robotics stores in the Netherlands, marking the Chinese e-commerce giant’s foray into Europe and signaling a possible challenge to Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

The Hang Seng index rebounded on Tuesday after a weak start and was up 0.4% at the time of publication; on Monday, the index closed up nearly 1.1%.

Why is it moving?

The Hang Seng index rose for a fourth consecutive day, but investors became cautious amid fears of a fragmentation of Alibaba’s media assets by Chinese regulators.

Weibo, a Chinese social media service similar to Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR), said in a regulatory filing that Alibaba’s president and CEO, Daniel Zhang, has resigned from the board of directors of the company, while Pen Hung Tung, marketing manager of Alibaba Group, has been appointed as his replacement.

Following the announcement, Weibo shares lost more than 2% and Alibaba shares fell more than 1%.

Alibaba is said to be in discussions with the state conglomerate Shanghai Media Group the possibility of selling a stake in Weibo, it reported in December citing Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, the highly indebted real estate development company China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRNY) said it moved from its former Shenzen location to its city property as part of its cost reduction efforts.

Hong Kong Chief Executive, Carrie Lam, said classes in the city’s daycare and primary schools will be suspended from Friday until the Lunar New Year holidays following an Omicron outbreak, the South China Morning Post reported.

Shares of Chinese companies closed mostly lower in US trading places on Monday despite major US equity indices closing mixed after undoing previous losses.

Shares of Alibaba closed in the red by nearly 1.2% and those of Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) finished trading -1.3%.