Hong Kong hospitals, in “war mode” by Covid-19: they treat patients on the street

HONG KONG.- They look like images taken at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, but they are not. Tens of Elderly patients shiver despite being bundled up in blankets and thermal blankets on beds outside a hospital in one of the poorest parts of Hong Kongwhere the health system, almost in check, tries to fight with the resources it has, a new wave of coronavirus, due to the wave of the omicron variant.

TOPSHOT – People lie in hospital beds outside Caritas Medical Center in Hong Kong on February 16, 2022

Hong Kong is currently facing the worst coronavirus outbreak it has experienced since the start of the pandemic., and hospitals, due to high demand, are on the verge of saturation. It is because of that they have even had to install beds outside the establishments. In fact, last Monday, the Caritas Medical Center Hospital in the Sham Shui Po district began to install isolation tents outside.

Hong Kong hospitals in ‘war mode’ amid spread of omicron

Before this Covid-19 outbreak, those infected were treated in special isolation rooms for coronavirus patients, while their close contacts had to be referred to quarantine camps. In the face of contingency, the tents installed outside the hospital were made for one person, but since this Wednesday, they have been crammed with entire families.

Patients on hospital stretchers wait outside the Caritas Medical Center in Hong Kong, on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

The omicron variant has given Hong Kong no respite. He shot down his ambitious strategy against Covid-19, and found authorities without a plan in place to deal with a new wave of infections. In fact this Wednesday 4285 new infections were registered, in a city of 7.5 million people. Today there were 6116, a record number in a pandemic,. Before this outbreak, only slightly more than 12,000 cases had been detected in total.

Despite rain, residents line up to get tested at a temporary coronavirus testing site in Hong Kong, Thursday, February 17, 2022.

“Some of my colleagues say we are in war mode”said David Chan, an emergency nurse at Caritas, who also chairs the Hong Kong Hospital Authority Employees Alliance. “We are concerned that the patients’ conditions will worsen with each passing day,” he told AFP, noting that another of his concerns is the forecast of rain that threatens the city these days; you could find your patients on the street.

Hong Kong hospitals in “war mode” due to Covid-19

Like China, Hong Kong has had a strict zero Covid strategy, which achieved good results for a long time, but left its inhabitants isolated from the rest of the world. For now, experts have alarming projections: in March, up to 28,000 daily cases could be reached, being the elderly the most vulnerable, since they have been the population most reluctant to vaccines. Only 43% of people aged 70 to 79 years and 26% of those over 80 years of age have been immunized.

People wait to be tested for the coronavirus at a testing center in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.

The government last week told citizens that those with symptoms could isolate themselves at home, but now to this Wednesday, there were 12,000 people waiting to be admitted about contagion by Covid-19.

“It is so painful that we have worked non-stop and even then we have not been able to properly attend to each patient,” Chan admitted, admitting that lThe crisis exceeds the one they faced at the beginning of the pandemic. “Two years later, we were hoping the Hospital Authority had better plans, but it turns out they don’t,” he claimed.

Patients in hospital beds are arranged in a waiting area outside the Caritas Medical Center in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.

For now, the government has set up temporary clinics to assist patients., while planning the construction of a field hospital. They could also use around 3,000 vacant apartments to serve them.

People in need of medical assistance continue to arrive in the Caritas parking lot. A worried mother takes her two-year-old girl while they wait outside, in the cold. that your daughter has a fever. But it didn’t turn out the way she expected, she says. “They don’t have rooms available, so we have to go home,” Chau lamented.

A family queues to get tested for the coronavirus at a temporary testing center in Hong Kong, Thursday, February 17, 2022.

The head of the local government, Carrie Lam, ruled out a total confinement in the city on Tuesday, although yesterday, newspapers controlled by Beijing published an order from President Xi Jinping that Hong Kong take “all necessary measures” to control the outbreakwhich has hospitals on the brink of collapse.

