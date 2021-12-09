Hong Kong, Jimmy Lai guilty for vigil over Tiananmen – Politics

Media tycoon Jimmy Lai is among three Hong Kong pro-democracy activists found guilty of participating and inciting membership in the 2020 “illegal” vigil in remembrance of the bloody events in Tiananmen Square. In addition to Lai, the 74-year-old founder of the pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily, I am former journalist Gwyneth Ho and well-known rights attorney Chow Hang-tung are involved. Lai’s presence at the press conference to unveil the event “was a deliberate act to garner support and publicize the ensuing unauthorized assembly,” Judge Amanda Woodcock ruled.

Last year the Hong Kong authorities accused some thirty people, including politicians and pro-democracy activists, of having participated in the unauthorized 4 June vigil commemorating the victims of Beijing’s 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, despite a police ban.

The three convicted by the District Court, pending the sentence that will be defined later, were the only ones to challenge the allegations in court, becoming the last to receive the verdict. In general, the three argued that they went to light candles in their own capacity and did not “incite” others to attend the vigil in Victoria Park.

Chow, a long-time lawyer, represented himself in court, comparing his actions to the “tank man”, the person who challenged the Chinese tank column during the Tiananmen crackdown to become an icon.

Judge Woodcock dismissed these arguments, calling them “nonsense. The reality, she said in the local media report,” was that any intention to come out and attend the candlelight vigil in Victoria Park that night was an act of defiance. and protest against the police “.

Amnesty International he described the verdicts as the latest “attack on the rights to freedom of expression and assembly” in Hong Kong, saying the authorities criminalized a “peaceful and socially distanced demonstration”.

Held continuously for thirty years, the vigils were banned in 2020 and 2021 on the grounds of anti-pandemic restrictions to fight Covid-19 and security after the violent pro-democracy protests of 2019.

Previously, 16 politicians and activists, including Joshua Wong, were sentenced to six to 10 months in prison for their role in the vigil, with some suspended sentences. Beijing, on the other hand, made it clear this year that it would no longer tolerate any Tiananmen commemoration in Hong Kong or Macau, the only two places in China where it was possible to do so.